Poland's President: "There is no diplomatic conflict" between Ukraine and Poland

In a comment about the relations between Ukraine and Poland, Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland, has stressed the primacy of Poland’s interests and added that the two countries are continuing to discuss contentious issues.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to Andrzej Duda on Polsat News

Details: Duda explained that he disclosed the fact that a Ukrainian missile crashed in the village of Przewodów "despite opposition, including from the Ukrainian side", because "Polish people deserve to know the truth".

"Likewise, if grain from Ukraine was coming to Poland, flooding our market, and harming the interests of Polish farmers, we had to put an end to it decisively, and that’s what we did," he added.

Duda remarked that Poland and Ukraine continue to negotiate despite disagreements.

"[Negotiations] have not been suspended. There is not a diplomatic conflict," he stressed, adding that Polish defence companies are continuing to comply with the contracts for the supply of military equipment to Ukraine.

The Polish president also expressed regret that Ukraine fails to draw attention to the fact that Ukrainian grain continues to transit through Poland.

Background:

Poland and Ukraine’s relations are currently in crisis due to disagreements on trade.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that Ukraine and Poland will absolutely find a way out of the current crisis.

