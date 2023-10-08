Poland's president says Hamas attack on Israel is taking the world's attention away from Ukraine

Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland, believes that the Hamas militants’ attack on Israel will fuel Russia’s full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine because it will take the world’s attention away from Ukraine.

Source: PAP, citing Andrzej Duda on Polsat News

Details: When asked whether the Hamas attacks on Israel will cause the world to "take its eyes off Ukraine", Duda answered in the affirmative.

"There is no doubt it benefits Russia and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine because it’s taking the world’s attention away [from it]," the Polish president said, noting that Warsaw has to consider the events in Israel from the perspective of its own interests.

Duda also predicted that the European Union might experience a new wave of immigration.

"The issues that Prime Minister [Mateusz] Morawiecki discussed in Granada and I discussed during a meeting in Porto are growing even more relevant: our security and the protection of Polish, EU and Shengen borders are growing ever more important," Duda believes.

Background:

On the morning of 7 October, Hamas militants launched a large-scale attack on Israel by firing several thousands of missiles from the Gaza Strip into Israel and breaching the Israeli border across several sites.

Hamas militants took several Israeli citizens hostage and claimed they took control of an Israeli military base. This is the largest escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict in the past 50 years.

The Israeli Defence Forces launched Operation Iron Swords, a counterterrorist military operation, and attacked infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. According to the latest reports, over 600 people were killed in the Hamas attacks.

