Poland's support remains unchanged, Putin must not be allowed to win – Polish President

On the second anniversary of the full-scale war, Polish President Andrzej Duda has stated that Warsaw's support for Kyiv in resisting Russian aggression will remain unchanged.

Source: Andrzej Duda on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We supported, we support, and we will continue supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom! Right now, this support is still crucial. Regardless of our ‘war fatigue’. The free world must not allow Putin and Russia to triumph," said Andrzej Duda.

Prezydent @AndrzejDuda: Wspieraliśmy, wspieramy i będziemy wspierać Ukrainę w jej walce o wolność! Dzisiaj to wsparcie jest nadal niezwykle potrzebne. Niezależnie od zmęczenia wojną. Wolny świat nie może dopuścić do tego, żeby Putin i Rosja zatriumfowali. pic.twitter.com/VDSHEkBZMy — Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) February 24, 2024

Details: Along with the statement, he posted a video featuring footage from his trips to Ukraine.

Duda’s office also highlighted Poland's assistance in hosting Ukrainians seeking refuge from the war, numerous diplomatic efforts supporting Ukraine, and other projects, such as training programmes for emergency services, medical professionals, and psychologists, which the First Lady coordinated.

Recently, relations between Ukraine and Poland have been further complicated due to the escalation of protests by Polish farmers opposing the planned extension of preferential trade arrangements between the EU and Ukraine and calling for additional restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural imports.

Over the past week, the first incidents of Ukrainian grain cargo being spilled and the first cases of railway blockades have occurred. A scandal arose over a pro-Putin poster displayed by one of the farmers, for which he now faces up to five years in prison.

In response, Ukrainian hauliers organised a protest, and at the farmers' initiative, they brought destroyed agricultural machinery, damaged by attacks, to one of the border checkpoints.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to hold a government meeting at the border, but Tusk refused, arguing that such a meeting would be purely symbolic and that technical work between government teams is needed.

Despite this, the Ukrainian government team still arrived at the border.

