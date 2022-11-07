Poland's top politician hints at easing judicial changes

·1 min read

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling party leader hinted Monday that the government may ease off the controversial changes to the judicial system that have become a sticking point with EU officials in Brussels, who say they violate the rule of law and are withholding coronavirus recovery funds from Warsaw.

Poland’s most powerful politician, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, told Polish Radio that a deep reform of the courts that his right-wing government has launched is not possible now.

He blamed that on the EU's approach and on decisions taken by previous Polish governments. But his words seemed to hint that he will no longer be pushing for the full implementation of his plan.

Kaczynski's comments come as Poland and the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, are continuing talks this week on the milestones that Poland needs to meet, including in the justice area. The payment of billions of euros of EU pandemic recovery grants and loans to Poland can be released only after Brussels confirms that Warsaw has reversed the divisive changes.

Poland's state budget deficit is expected to rise significantly this year, due to high spending on social benefits and defense in reaction to the war in neighbouring Ukraine. The EU funds could help the situation.

Kaczynski's right-wing Law and Justice party won power in 2015. It began overhauling the judiciary by placing loyalists in key jobs and firing judges and prosecutors critical of its moves. Poland’s opposition and the EU say those steps have put judges under political control, in violation of democratic norms.

Recommended Stories

  • Kari Lake's unintentionally hilarious put-down of Barack Obama

    There is a huge amount of irony in what Kari Lake said about Barack Obama, along with a dash of paradox and the usual heaping helping of arrogance.

  • The calls are coming from inside the House: Does Nancy Pelosi have any hope of passing her ‘kitchen-sink package’ limiting legislators from stock trading after midterms are over?

    It's not looking great.

  • Nikki Haley says Warnock should be deported at Walker rally

    Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley on Sunday quipped that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) should be deported as she rallied for Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker. “Legal immigrants are more patriotic than the leftists these days,” Haley said at the Hiram, Ga., rally. “They worked to come into America and they love America. They…

  • Ukraine shares video showing a lone paratrooper single-handedly blowing up a Russian tank

    The video footage shows a Russian T-80BV tank driving down a dirt road before a Ukrainian soldier emerges from a tree line and fires a weapon.

  • Right-Wingers Turn On Trump for Mocking DeSantis

    Doug Mills/The New York TimesFormer President Donald Trump mocked Ron DeSantis at his Saturday night rally—calling the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious.”And hours later, Trump found himself in hot water with fellow conservatives who weren’t pleased that he’d taken aim at the increasingly popular DeSantis.During his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, while touting his poll numbers (from a month ago), Trump found an opening to take a swing at DeSantis, who’s quickly turned into an unofficial 202

  • When could student loan borrowers know if they’re actually getting relief?

    Millions of student loan borrowers find themselves on tenterhooks, waiting to see if they will actually get the relief proposed by President Biden as challenges to his debt forgiveness plan work their way through the courts. The Biden administration opened up student loan forgiveness applications last month and was planning to start applying the relief…

  • Trump Comes Up With Mocking Nickname For Gov. Ron DeSantis

    The nickname was not entirely original.

  • Investigators are looking for dozens of expensive gifts foreign governments gave Trump and his family: report

    The missing gifts Trump received include diamond earrings, golf clubs, and a soccer ball from Vladimir Putin, The Washington Post reported.

  • Ukraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SitePresident Joe Biden’s national security adviser and senior Kremlin aides have held private talks in recent months to reduce the risk of a broader conflict over Ukraine, t

  • He Flipped Off Kristi Noem in a Viral Photo—and It Cost Him His Job

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/FacebookCHAMBERLAIN, South Dakota—A small-town cook who said he was forced into a photo with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem went from flipping pancakes and burgers to flipping the bird in the picture.It made Stefen Monteau an internet sensation in South Dakota for a few days—and also cost him his job at Main Street Cafe & Market in Chamberlain, S.D. Monteau said he was fired in part because Noem’s campaign team complained about the photo.Noem,

  • Ex-South Korean leader plans to give up dogs from North Korea's Kim

    South Korea's former President Moon Jae-in said on Monday he plans to give up a pair of dogs sent by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a gift following their 2018 summit, citing a lack of support from his successor. Moon has raised the white Pungsan dogs named "Gomi" and "Songgang" since their arrival in the South and took them to his personal residence after his term ended in May. The dogs are legally categorised as state property belonging to the presidential archives, but Moon's office said he was entrusted as their caretaker under consultations with the archives and the interior ministry, an unprecedented decision.

  • RNC chair says committee can’t pay Trump’s legal bills if he announces 2024 run

    Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Sunday told CNN the committee cannot pay former President Trump’s legal bills if he announces a bid for the White House in 2024. The RNC’s executive committee last year confirmed it was paying for certain legal fees “that relate to politically motivated legal proceedings waged against President Trump,”…

  • Manchin-Biden coal clash highlights Democratic divisions at a perilous moment

    “Comments like these are the reason the American people are losing trust in President Biden," the West Virginian said. The White House later sought to clarify Biden's remarks.

  • General Staff reports large number of Russian losses in Donbas

    The daily losses of the Russian military amount to 30 people killed and over 120 wounded to varying degrees of severity in the area of Mayorsk, Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff announced in its morning Facebook report as of Nov. 7.

  • Russia issues rare denial of "pointless losses" by brigade in Ukraine

    Russia's defence ministry took the unusual step on Monday of denying reports by Russian military bloggers that a naval infantry unit had lost hundreds of men in a fruitless offensive in eastern Ukraine, the state-owned RIA news agency said. It said the ministry had rejected the bloggers' assertions that the 155th marine brigade of the Pacific Fleet had suffered "high, pointless losses in people and equipment". On the contrary, in the course of 10 days the unit had advanced 5 km (over 3 miles) into Ukrainian defensive positions southwest of Donetsk, RIA quoted the ministry as saying.

  • Ronna McDaniel says RNC 'cannot pay legal bills' for Donald Trump if he announces a 2024 bid

    "We cannot pay legal bills for any candidate that's announced," McDaniel told CNN, responding to speculation of a Trump 2024 White House run.

  • ‘What Idiots’: Biden Rips into Protesters for Calling Democrats ‘Socialists’

    President Biden on Saturday ripped into protesters gathered outside the venue where he was speaking, calling them "idiots" for labeling Democrats "socialists."

  • Lawsuits filed after Supreme Court says mail-in ballots without dates will not count

    Pennsylvania currently requires voters who mail in a ballot to sign and date the outer envelope. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that any mail-in ballot with an incorrect date or no date written at all on the return envelope would not be counted.

  • A U.S. labor shortage is planting the seeds for lots of layoffs. Here’s how.

    Why are there so few workers for so many open jobs? It's one of the biggest mysteries about the U.S. economy and helps explain why a big labor shortage is adding to high inflation.

  • Blaze roasts side of downtown Dubai high-rise in latest fire

    A fire broke out early Monday at a 35-story high-rise in downtown Dubai near the world's tallest building, racing up the side of the structure in the same way seen in other blazes fueled by flammable siding material. A resident at the 8 Boulevard Walk told The Associated Press that the high-rise has cladding that officials planned to replace after a similar blaze tore through an iconic tower on New Year's Eve in 2015. Emaar Properties, the giant state-backed developer behind 8 Boulevard Walk and the nearby Burj Khalifa, which towers over the burned high-rise, did not respond to requests for comment.