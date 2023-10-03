Polar Express tickets go on sale today

TechCrunch

Consumer interest in open source, decentralized social networking isn't something that was only reflected in news headlines over the past year, it's also apparent in the financials behind Mastodon. The nonprofit organization powers one of the many apps that came into fashion as a Twitter alternative following Elon Musk's acquisition of the social network he's since renamed X. According to Mastodon's annual report, released today, the company says it's seen a 488% increase in donations, totaling €325.9K, or roughly $341,985 in U.S. dollars.