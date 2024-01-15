Polar vortex? Artic air mass? Whatever it's called, here's how it will impact Tennessee

Temperatures are heading down in Tennessee and much of the South. Are we in for a polar vortex? And just what is that?

Much of the U.S. is hunkering down for a blast of frigidness, snow and more storms expected this week, on the coattails of a deadly storm this past Tuesday that encompassed Tennessee along with 29 other states. At least five people died in the storm. The South is looking at frigid temperatures and possible snow, while the Midwest could see a potential "bomb cyclone" blizzard, an arctic blast courtesy of the polar vortex and possibly the first real East Coast snowstorm in years.

"The atmosphere is making up for lost time in terms of wintry conditions and snow following a relatively mild and snowless start to the season," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski told USA TODAY.

In the last couple of years, polar vortex has become a popular term. Here's a look at what it means for us weather-wise this week and if we will have to deal with it in Tennessee.

What is a polar vortex?

The polar vortex is a gigantic, circular area of cold air high up in the atmosphere that usually spins over the north pole.

It's a normal pattern that's stronger in the winter and usually tends to keep the coldest weather bottled up near the north pole when it is "strong." If the polar vortex weakens or even splits, frigid air pushes southward toward the U.S.

012919-polar-vortex

Could we see blackouts: Extreme weather is coming, does that mean blackouts? TVA invested $120 million to prepare

What's the difference between an Arctic air mass and the polar vortex?

Arctic air masses originate over the Arctic or Antarctic regions and are very cold. They invade lower latitudes at irregular intervals, according to the weather service.

This arctic air tends to be colder than polar air.

The polar vortex is a large area of low-pressure and cold air surrounding both of the Earth’s poles, according to the weather service. It always exists near the poles.

Polar vortex has become a popular term to describe any blast of arctic air that gives us the cold shoulder... and ears, eyes and nose.

Arctic blast bringing frigid temperatures to South

High winds and severe thunderstorms plagued most of the South and Southeast on Friday. And more is on the way along with freezing temperatures.

"Colder temperatures will plunge into the Central U.S. in the wake of a cold frontal passage this week, initially impacting the Northern Rockies and Northern Plains on Wednesday and expanding into the Central Plains by Thursday," said the weather service.

Temperatures across Tennessee and the South are expected to dip below 0.

The Arctic air is expected to also dip down in to the South and will likely help to set up a storm track that favors snow and ice in the southern and eastern tiers of the U.S., according to Accuweather.

"A storm may waste no time exploiting that setup with the potential for an expanding wintry precipitation zone from Texas and Oklahoma to Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee Monday," according to reports from Accuweather.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What is a polar vortex? Cold weather heads to Tennessee