Polar vortex, bomb cyclone to bring snow, cold, storms in US. What to expect in Cincinnati

A deadly winter storm, which has been wreaking havoc across the entire eastern U.S. since Tuesday, is just the beginning of what is to come over the next week.

USA Today reports that upcoming threats include a potential "bomb cyclone" blizzard slated to hit the Midwest, an arctic blast courtesy of the polar vortex, and possibly the first real East Coast snowstorm in years.

The next round of unsettled weather is predicted to bring snow, strong winds, severe thunderstorms, and flooding rainfall to various Midwestern cities, such as Chicago, Detroit, and Kansas City. But will Greater Cincinnati be affected?

Let's take a look.

How will the 'bomb cyclone' and polar vortex impact Cincinnati?

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, another round of widespread precipitation, wind, and much colder temperatures will hit the area this weekend as a low-pressure system moves northeast across the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes regions Friday into Saturday.

Rain, with a chance of snow and freezing rain in some eastern locations, is in the forecast for Thursday. On Friday, upwards of an inch of rain may be measured before precipitation changes to snow Friday night.

Up to an inch of snow accumulation will be possible by Saturday afternoon, when the snow is expected to diminish. Expect wind gusts up to 45 mph Friday night into Saturday.

Snow may persist Sunday through Tuesday.

Friday will be the last day with above-normal temperatures, with highs up to 40 northwest and low 50s southeast. Readings plunge after that, with highs in the 20s and 30s Saturday. Highs will be in the teens and 20s on Sunday and Monday, then drop down to the single digits to around 20 on Tuesday.

Wind chills are forecast to be less than five below on Monday and less than 10 below on Tuesday.

What is the weather like in Cincinnati today?

It's going to be another windy day in the Queen City.

A wind advisory from Tuesday remains in effect until noon on Wednesday.

The wind advisory is in place for areas in and around Greater Cincinnati, including Hamilton, Clermont, Butler, and Warren counties in Ohio and Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky.

According to the report, there will be sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.

In addition to the wind, there will be some minor rain and snow showers. Accumulations are expected to be less than an inch, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Temperatures will range from the lower 30s northwest to the mid/upper 30s elsewhere.

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 37.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday night: A chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Friday: Rain. High near 49.

Friday night: Rain before 10 p.m., then rain and snow between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then snow likely after 1 a.m. Low around 24.

Saturday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Sunday: A chance of snow after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day): A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 20.

Tuesday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 18.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

