Polar Vortex to drive record-smashing cold across much of nation

A major snowstorm pounding parts of the Midwest on Monday will give way to record-smashing cold this week as a powerful Polar Vortex drives a deep freeze across the nation, forecasters say.

The system could envelop a quarter of the continental U.S. in below-zero temperatures.

"Some locations in the Midwest will be below zero continuously for 48-72 hours," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll.

Weather.us meteorologist Ryan Maue said a "blend of models" shows that 55 million people in 24% of the continental U.S. land could be at 0-degrees or lower Wednesday morning. In Chicago, wind chills as low as 55 below zero are "likely" midweek, the National Weather Service said.

On Monday, areas of the Upper Midwest were under siege from a major snowstorm coupled with wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour to creating blizzard-like conditions. In parts of Wisconsin, snow was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Behind the storm comes the deep freeze. The Polar Vortex – a vast area of cold air high up in the atmosphere normally spinning over the North Pole – descending from the Arctic Circle will drive Tuesday night lows reaching 30 below zero across much of North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. Temperatures in Chicago could drop to 25 below zero for the first time since the mid-1980s, AccuWeather warned.

Highs on Wednesday may not exceed 10 below zero from Fargo, North Dakota, to Minneapolis and Chicago. Single-digits will have those from Kansas City, Missouri, to St. Louis to Cincinnati, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, AccuWeather said.

The East Coast will get only a modest reprieve – lows Wednesday night will reach 6 degrees in New York, 7 degrees in Philadelphia and a more balmy 9 degrees in Washington, D.C.

A prelude to the plunge slammed into the Upper Midwest on Sunday with temperatures reaching below zero in the morning. The low of 45-below zero in International Falls, Minnesota, smashing a record that stood for more than half a century.

Worse is coming, Doll said.

“I cannot stress how dangerously cold it will be,” he said. "An entire generation has gone by without experiencing this type of cold."

Shelly Sarasin, co-founder of Street Angels Milwaukee Outreach, said her members have already been hitting the streets, looking for people in need of warmth.

"We have been out every night until at least midnight, picking people up from their homeless camp or emergency room pickups," she said. "It's been lifesaving for many people."

