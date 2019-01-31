Polar vortex fallout: frozen water pipes, how to thaw and prevent them freezing

With record-breaking cold assaulting much of the U.S., icy roads, frigid air and stalled cars were big problems, but another weather-caused dilemma could hit at home: frozen pipes.

Many homes, but not all, are built with water pipes nestled within a home's building insulation to protect them from freezing temperatures. However, with extreme cold temps this week, your house may have weak spots making it susceptible to pipes freezing and possibly bursting.

"Unfortunately, this polar vortex is gripping a large portion of the country and frozen pipes is an unfortunate reality in some cases,” said Anthony Tornetta, a spokesman for the American Red Cross.



Homes in the northern parts of the U.S. – hit with the coldest temperatures this week – may be at less risk, but those in the east and mid-Atlantic could be more prone to freezing pipes.

That's because the farther south you go, the more likely a home may have pipes that are not insulated. "Water pipes in the attic, for example, would be more common in the South," said Remington Brown, senior engineering director with the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety.

Also more at risk for freezing are pipes in basements, garages, crawlspaces, kitchens and other rooms with outside walls such as bathrooms.

Wind chills, which much of the country has faced during the current cold spell, can accelerate pipes freezing and, potentially, bursting, too. "This kind of weather can lead to frozen pipes," Brown said.

If you discover you have a broken pipe, turn off the water at the main shutoff valve, usually found at the water meter or where the main line enters your house, suggests John Galeotafiore, who oversees testing of home products and power gear for Consumer Reports, which has tips for dealing with frozen pipes on its website.

After that, check all other faucets in your home to see whether you have additional frozen pipes. If one pipe freezes, others may freeze, too.

"Your older houses are going to be probably more susceptible to this because the insulation wasn’t as good back them and they might have routed some pipes in places where maybe they shouldn’t have," Galeotafiore said. "Having said that, there could be some new construction that people just didn’t do it the right way."

How to thaw a frozen pipe

So if water flow coming from a faucet is slower than usual, you may have a frozen pipe. If you can see the affected pipe, you can attempt to thaw it to prevent it from bursting.

• Leave the faucet on and watch for water flow. Running water, even cold water, will help melt ice in the pipe.

• Use a hair dryer to warm the pipe. "It is easy to use and safe," Brown said. "You would start from the faucet and work your way along to heat that pipe up."

• You can also use a heating pad, heat lamp or space heater in the room where the pipe is. Towels soaked in water can be wrapped around the pipe, too. Apply heat on the side closest to the faucet, Galeotafiore said, "because if you start on the other end, you can build up some pressure in there and possibly cause the pipe to burst."

• Continue to apply heat until full water pressure returns.

• If you can't find the frozen pipe section or it is not reachable, call a licensed plumber.



• Do not use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, or any other device with an open flame to attempt to thaw the pipe.

"You don’t want to use anything that is going to ignite," Brown said. The institute has posted online a report it published on how to safely deal with freezing and bursting pipes.