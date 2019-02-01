Polar Vortex PSA: Throw Boiling Water At Your Own Risk

Not to kill the mood, but maybe don’t try this at home.

People all over the frigid Midwest are trying the viral trick of throwing boiling water into the air in hopes it turns into steam or snow because of the subzero temperatures sweeping the region this week. Videos everywhere show people standing outside and chucking a pot of water that — more often than not — evaporates or freezes before it hits the ground.

But as fun as the trick looks, there can be painful consequences.

On Wednesday, YouTuber Chris Kieger uploaded a video showing his bungled attempt at the boiling water challenge. Kieger, wearing only slippers and shorts, burned himself after some of the boiling water hit him instead of turning into steam.

“The air was cold, my calf was scalding,” he wrote in the video’s caption.

Boiling water challenge gone terribly wrong... don’t try this at home kids or you may end up with first degree burns. @emilyaoberstpic.twitter.com/semgGKJ6wz — Katherine Woidat (@katt_woidat) January 31, 2019

i did that thing where you throw a pot of boiling water outside and the water landed on top of me so long story short i have burns on my face, arm, and shoulder — em (@emilyk823) January 31, 2019

Apparently it is no longer cold enough to turn boiling water into snow but it is cold enough to turn cold skin into first degree burns pic.twitter.com/UNBIpJf1in — noam (@noampao) January 30, 2019

These are just the fails on social media. Loyola University Medical Center near Chicago told HuffPost that since the polar vortex hit this week, its burn unit has seen four cases of injuries due to the boiling water challenge. Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, said its emergency room saw at least two cases of the viral challenge gone wrong within 24 hours this week.

Josie, a 12-year-old, was admitted to the Shriners hospital in Cincinnati after burning her face as a result of throwing boiling water.

Josie decided to try throwing some boiling water into the air to watch it freeze this morning. But, when she threw the water it came back and hit her in the face. Despite her burns she will be just fine and was more than happy to share her story on what not to do! pic.twitter.com/mVDhp9Ey86 — Cincinnati Shriners (@ShrinersCinci) January 31, 2019

The boiling water mishaps are not new. The challenge was just as popular five years ago, during the last serious polar vortex that swept the Midwest.

In 2014, The Los Angeles Times said that at least 50 people on social media reported burning either themselves or their friends after attempting the challenge. There was also a YouTube video at the time of two Chicagoans burning themselves after throwing hot water.

“Most of the water did turn to snow … but some of it landed on my girlfriend’s arm and my crotch,” Micah Uetricht wrote in his video’s caption. “And the snow landed on a guy walking his dog down the street, which led me to issue the worst apology ever.”

So we tried to do one of those boiling water videos we have seen all day and we ended up at the ER lol #failpic.twitter.com/F8AGP3moof — Kirstey Pembleton (@kirstey_34) January 7, 2014

So be a little more cautious, folks. Boiling water still burns, even if it’s cold outside.