Polar Vortex Strikes Chicago Design Community

You may have heard: It’s really cold in Chicago right now. The polar vortex that’s descended upon the city has forced temperatures down to minus 21 degrees Fahrenheit, just shy of the all-time record for lowest temperature, minus 27 degrees, set in 1985. To put that in some perspective, Instagram is now full of Chicagoans pouring cups of water, walking outside, and throwing that cup of liquid into the air, where it freezes instantly. So, yeah, it’s that cold.

For the design community, though, the polar vortex has a broader effect on business. Tons of stores and showrooms across the city are shutting their doors for the worst of it, reopening after the coldest temperatures has passed now.

Interior design and retail shop Norcross and Scott Home posted before the polar vortex indicating that it would stay open throughout the freeze. It's also prepping for its Hygge Fest, making the shop a great place to duck inside and warm up while wandering the streets.

Design store Foursided closed its doors yesterday “due to extreme cold,” according to a post on its Instagram story. Today, though, the company posted again saying that the store was back open from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Photo: Courtesy of Foursided More

Mint Home closed for the initial chill, posting to its Instagram page that the store would be closed on January 30, and reopen on January 31.

Kneen & Co closed temporarily, instead letting employees to work from home to help their remote clients with various projects. According to CEO and founder Mary Jeanne Kneen, “We’ve been working from home for the past couple of days, as it hasn’t been safe for the team to commute to our Michigan Avenue showroom."

Photo: Courtesy of Kneen & Co More