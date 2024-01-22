Polar Vortex: Winter came in like a lion in 2014!

Winter came in like a lion in 2014. It was the start of many schools being closed over the next three months and adding days to the school calendar. Photo taken January 2, 2014

Tom Hawley

MONROE — Over the years I can recall several snow and ice storms, but nothing like the year in 2014. Winter came in like a lion that year, dumping snow in the Monroe County region. Soon, the area was under a deep freeze called the “polar vortex.”

By the end of the month that year, January was the coldest in 37 years. The winter weather continued into February and in March, the region record-setting total of 90 inches fell in Monroe County. As for the schools, it caused headaches, as every school in the district had to add school days onto the year.

Monroe County Road Commission driver Kellie Lay, who has been plowing snow for 14 years, was working a 12-hour shift with the recent snow storm. "Today, I will drive around 350 miles on I-75 between LaPlaisance Road to North Huron River Drive driving back and forth to clear the interstate and clearing the ramps a by using belly blade and wing blades, Lay said. Lay was working with two other drivers on the interstate, Judy Carrol and Dave Beavers. Photo taken January 2, 2014.

I have been taking snow images since the blizzard of 1978, but that year 2014 was the most memorable. I started out actually on Dec. 31, 2013, with a photo of a squirrel eating berries on a tree, after digging myself out. Then I was on my way out and found Dolores Duvall using her new snow blower, blowing the snow off her long driveway in Monroe, then finding a woman riding a bike in the city to Woodcraft Square.

Brad Booth of Monroe Township was out snow blowing his driveway after a large snowfall fell the night before. Photo taken January 5, 2014

On Jan. 1, I set out to take some scene shots at the State Park and found Greg Wagenhauser in Detroit Beach using his bright orange snow blower attached to his riding lawn mower. Every time I go out to take images of snow, I like to find people wearing bright colors or using bright machines.

Monroe postman Dave VanWashenova starts his route in Monroe after several inches of snow fell. "I love when the residents are out with their snow blowers. Many residents will also plow off their neighbors sidewalks." Photo taken January 6, 2014

That day, I set up a ride with the road commission on Jan. 2. The driver for the road commission was Kellie Lay. We hit I-75.

“Today, I will drive around 350 miles on I-75 between LaPlaisance Road to North Huron River Drive, driving back and forth to clear the interstate and clearing the ramps by using a belly blade and wing blades,” Lay said.

Once the frigid temperatures dropped I thought of the postman. I found Dave VanWashenova on Jan. 6 all bundled up.

"I love when the residents are out with their snow blowers. Many residents will also plow off their neighbors' sidewalks,” he said.

City of Monroe employee plowing off the predestrian walk of the Macomb St. bridge over the River Raisin. Photo taken January 6, 2014

That year, I kept shooting images in February and in March.

I cannot tell you how many images were taken or published, but the final image I took was of softball player Janie Bunge of Whiteford as she was the first to slide in the snow on the Whiteford High School softball team as they had fun running through sliding drills in the snow recently.

Captured a decade ago, the images you are looking at are just a small sample of the images that I had taken, which I created in this 12-picture photo story titled "Polar Vortex" that was entered in the Michigan Press Photographer Association.

With the recent deep freeze, TJ Potcova, 13, of Monroe (left to right), Jared Porter, 14, of Dundee, Austin Graves, 14, Gavin Riffle, 14, and Lucas Michelin, 14 of Monroe cleared the ice at Munson Park for a pick up game of hockey. The boys with the help of Gavin's dad, Danny Riffle, cleared the snow with a snow blower and shovel. "With the recent freeze the ice is about 8 inches thick, said. Mr. Riffle, the boys could not wait to get onto the ice this week." Photo taken January 8, 2014

City of Monroe street lights were on early Saturday morning as fog and the large piles of snow on the side of the streets in downtown Monroe created this aerie scene in Monroe. Photo taken January 11, 2014.

Mother Nature dump a few inches of snow again causing schools to close again. Jacklynn Cochran, 8, and Lily Hinkley, 8, third graders at Arborwood South enjoy sliding on their bellies down the front steps of Jacklynn's home. Photo taken February 18, 2014.

For the first time in two years Neal Thurber could sale his DN ice boat on the frozen Lake Erie off Grand View Beach in LaSalle. It was because of the record setting temperatures which froze the lake this year. The boat is essentially a small ice rocket, that is 12 feet long, only 21 inches wide, with a maximum speed of 60 m.p.h. Photo taken March 6, 2014

Deb Cook, head custodian at Waterloo Elementary out snow blowing the walk ways after school was closed again. She said, "this is my school, my job to come into work and clear the walk ways." Photo was taken March 12, 2014.

Harold Schaffner, resident at Marian Place, a community home for the elderly in Monroe, was out in the snow storm smoking a cigarette sitting in his wheel chair. Mr. Schaffner said, "I am out here everyday, weather it is raining, the sun shinning, or snowing." Photo was taken March 12, 2014.

Junior Janie Bunge of Whiteford was the first to slide in the snow as Whiteford High School softball team had the fun to run through sliding drills in the snow recently. Coach Kris Hubbard instructed the players to have arms up, bottoms down and lay on your back as they went through the drills. "Your bottom and back should be wet," said coach Hubbard. Photo taken March 14, 2014.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Polar Vortex: Winter came in like a lion in 2014!