Polar Vortex: Winter came in like a lion in 2014!

MONROE — Over the years I can recall several snow and ice storms, but nothing like the year in 2014. Winter came in like a lion that year, dumping snow in the Monroe County region. Soon, the area was under a deep freeze called the “polar vortex.”
By the end of the month that year, January was the coldest in 37 years. The winter weather continued into February and in March, the region record-setting total of 90 inches fell in Monroe County. As for the schools, it caused headaches, as every school in the district had to add school days onto the year.
I have been taking snow images since the blizzard of 1978, but that year 2014 was the most memorable. I started out actually on Dec. 31, 2013, with a photo of a squirrel eating berries on a tree, after digging myself out. Then I was on my way out and found Dolores Duvall using her new snow blower, blowing the snow off her long driveway in Monroe, then finding a woman riding a bike in the city to Woodcraft Square.
On Jan. 1, I set out to take some scene shots at the State Park and found Greg Wagenhauser in Detroit Beach using his bright orange snow blower attached to his riding lawn mower. Every time I go out to take images of snow, I like to find people wearing bright colors or using bright machines.
That day, I set up a ride with the road commission on Jan. 2. The driver for the road commission was Kellie Lay. We hit I-75.
“Today, I will drive around 350 miles on I-75 between LaPlaisance Road to North Huron River Drive, driving back and forth to clear the interstate and clearing the ramps by using a belly blade and wing blades,” Lay said.
Once the frigid temperatures dropped I thought of the postman. I found Dave VanWashenova on Jan. 6 all bundled up.
"I love when the residents are out with their snow blowers. Many residents will also plow off their neighbors' sidewalks,” he said.
That year, I kept shooting images in February and in March.
I cannot tell you how many images were taken or published, but the final image I took was of softball player Janie Bunge of Whiteford as she was the first to slide in the snow on the Whiteford High School softball team as they had fun running through sliding drills in the snow recently.
Captured a decade ago, the images you are looking at are just a small sample of the images that I had taken, which I created in this 12-picture photo story titled "Polar Vortex" that was entered in the Michigan Press Photographer Association.
Much of the U.S. is bracing for more extreme winter weather over the next week. Jay Bonafede, communications director for the American Red Cross, spoke to Yahoo News about how people should prepare for extreme winter weather.
