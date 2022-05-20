Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) shareholders have earned a 51% CAGR over the last three years

While Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 18% in the last quarter. But that doesn't undermine the rather lovely longer-term return, if you measure over the last three years. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 246% in that time. It's not uncommon to see a share price retrace a bit, after a big gain. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Polarean Imaging didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Polarean Imaging actually saw its revenue drop by 24% per year over three years. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to gain 51% per year, but it has. It's fair to say shareholders are definitely counting on a bright future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Polarean Imaging shareholders are down 49% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 1.2%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 51% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Polarean Imaging better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Polarean Imaging (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

