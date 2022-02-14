Polaris Dawn earliest launch target announced

The Daily Beast

Moab PoliceThe Sarasota Medical Examiner’s office has released the official autopsy report for doomed “van-lifer” Brian Laundrie, revealing new details into his death.The report, conducted by District 12 deputy chief medical examiner Dr. Wilson Broussard, states that Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. When the FBI finally found him days into his disappearance, he was discovered near a European American Arms revolver, which was marked as a .38 special on one side of th