Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.'s (TSE:PIF) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Polaris Renewable Energy's (TSE:PIF) recent performance, when its stock has declined 26% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Polaris Renewable Energy's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Polaris Renewable Energy is:

0.9% = US$2.3m ÷ US$256m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.01.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Polaris Renewable Energy's Earnings Growth And 0.9% ROE

It is hard to argue that Polaris Renewable Energy's ROE is much good in and of itself. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 5.8%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Although, we can see that Polaris Renewable Energy saw a modest net income growth of 19% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Polaris Renewable Energy's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 13% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Polaris Renewable Energy's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Polaris Renewable Energy Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 61% (or a retention ratio of 39%) for Polaris Renewable Energy suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Besides, Polaris Renewable Energy has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 72%.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Polaris Renewable Energy has some positive attributes. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

