Polarity Medical Announces Development of Virus-Killing UV-C Light Automatic Sterilizing Devices for Doorknobs, Railings, Pin Pads and Other CDC-Defined High-Touch Areas

S. FALLSBURG, N.Y., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polarity Medical recently announced it has developed patent-pending designs for multiple UV-C light Automatic Sterilizing devices to help combat the spread of viruses, bacteria and other disease-causing pathogens. These UVC Automatic Sterilizing devices harness the germicidal properties of UVC light and can be easily installed in 15 minutes, retrofitted to any doorknob, handle or other high-touch area. Polarity Medical is currently seeking venture capital and strategic partnerships to speed manufacture and distribute these potentially life-saving devices.

The first doorknob automatic sterilizer is easy to install and kills viruses with no delays. A green light lets users know it's always safe. No more constant wiping or hand-held UVC devices needed. More

"The design came to me two weeks ago as I was caring for my mother as she battled an extreme flu," said UV Automatic Sterilizer inventor, Dr. Tom Chi. "She was using an oxygen concentrator and barely hanging on. At the same time my wife oversees a company that sterilizes hospital and urgent care contaminated treatment rooms so it's been a dynamic time. A big part of transmissibility comes from commonly touched surfaces which need to be repeatedly sterilized. And now we have an easy, reliable solution."

The sterilizer designs include an add-on unit that is placed around a doorknob. Another features a UV-C light-emitting slip cover and a "donut" for doorknobs, levers and commercial handles. There is also a replacement unit for doorknobs that utilizes Polarity Medical's newly developed method to transfer power through the doorlatch directly into the UVC doorknob mechanism.

It takes literally 10 seconds for UV-C light to sterilize a surface. Not only will these devices make sterilization easy, they're also relatively inexpensive and the technology should dramatically reduce transmission of pathogens. It's a scary reality, but it only takes one contaminated surface to infect half an office staff in just a few hours. We need this technology now."

UV-C Light: Proven to Kill Pathogens

Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) is a well-established and trusted disinfection method that uses short-wavelength ultraviolet (UV-C) light to kill or permanently disable microorganisms and pathogens by destroying their DNA and leaving them to survive and multiply. The technology is often employed in large-scale medical, water and air purification systems. Higher concentrations of UV-C light are used to sterilize entire operating rooms and

UV-C disinfection is included in the United States E.P.A. and CDC guidelines as it can kill up to 99% of flu viruses and infection-causing bacteria.

About Tom Chi: "The Pain Whisperer"

Tom Chi is an entrepreneur, inventor and Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine. He pioneered a breakthrough pain cure using his decades of kung fu and acupuncture mastery. Tom is able to perceive soft tissue pain and injury in others while simultaneously permanently relieving their pain. He has demonstrated his abilities for live audiences on "The Doctors" TV show, for Oprah and in filming with Dr. Oz. He has treated and cured many medical doctors. Tom is currently working to produce a televised show based on his abilities, titled "New Hope." Background footage may be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83tphudV6AA