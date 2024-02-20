Polarizing Fountain Hills council member facing 6 ethics charges. Here's why

Fountain Hills City Councilmember Allen Skillicorn is the subject of six ethics complaints, all filed in the last 60 days.

Four people cited multiple incidents involving Skillicorn in numerous settings allegedly breaking Fountain Hills City Council's code of ethics. Two Fountain Hills residents, as well as Fountain Hills Vice Mayor Sharron Grzybowski and Councilmember Brenda Kalivianakis, filed the allegations.

Skillicorn has dismissed all as partisan political attacks and an effort to stifle his free speech.

But controversy has dogged his political career.

Elected to the Fountain Hills City Council in 2022, Skillicorn previously served as a state lawmaker in Illinois but resigned early from his position after losing his reelection bid in 2020.

Prior to his resignation, Skillicorn was the subject of an ethics investigation after a local news outlet alleged he had been recorded placing votes while he was out of town. The investigators in Illionois found no evidence that Skillicorn had knowingly allowed anyone to cast a vote for him; the ethics issue was dropped.

The 2022 Fountain Hills City Council election ushered in a new group of right-leaning civic leaders, including Skillicorn. Since his election, the council has been engaged in a hyper-partisan infighting. In his first year, Skillicorn drew attention for his frequent use of his social media accounts to comment on recent council events and discussions. It made him a polarizing figure around city hall.

Against that backdrop, the first complaint filed against Skillicorn raised concerns about a Sept. 16, 2023, incident. Fountain Hills Code Enforcement Officer, Pete Lucchese, reported to Maricopa County Sheriff's Department that he was being aggressively followed by Skillicorn.

According to the police report, Lucchese had removed a sign that belonged to Skillicorn for being in violation of city codes. Skillicorn had followed Lucchese, while flashing his high beam lights, in an attempt to retrieve the sign.

The police report quotes Lucchese in saying to Skillicorn, "you were driving me down like you were going to do something to me."

The conflict was resolved with the sign being returned to Skillicorn and the investigation was closed.

A late November story in the Fountain Hills Times recorded the incident between Skillicorn and Lucchese. After reading about Skillicorn's action, fellow councilmembers Grzybowski and Kalivianakis, as well as Fountain Hills resident Pamela Cap, filed ethics complaints.

Councilmember Allen Skillicorn

The sixth section of the council's code of ethics describes how council members should maintain "respectability." It says that councilmembers will, "safeguard public confidence in the integrity of Town government by being honest, fair, caring, and respectful, and by avoiding conduct creating the unexplainable appearance of impropriety, or impropriety of which is otherwise unbefitting a public official."

Grzybowski, Kalivianakis, and Cap allege in their complaints that Skillicorn's actions during his interaction with Lucchese did not maintain this standard.

“The code enforcement officer is your (Skillicorn) coworker,” said Grzybowski, “And it's just not a respectable way to treat anybody, let alone a coworker.”

Skillicorn stands by his actions, saying, “The staff didn’t have any right to take away our First Amendment rights.”

A second incident, beginning in December of 2023, led Fountain Hills residents Pamela Cap and Beth Culp to file two additional ethics complaints. Skillicorn had posted a cartoon-style YouTube video on X, formerly known as Twitter, that depicted a turkey, claiming to be a human, trying to avoid being eaten for dinner.

The cartoon was set during Thanksgiving and the family of humans in the cartoon talk about the turkey they planned to feast on. The main character, Matt, explains that he didn't cook a turkey because he couldn't find the one he bought.

The camera pans and there is a turkey, wearing glasses and a fake beard, seated at the end of the table. The bird claims to not be a turkey, but Matt's cousin, and a "turkey studies professor." The man in the cartoon then interrogates the turkey about his "identity," the cartoon bird says, "a turkey is anyone who identifies as a turkey" and that he identifies as a human this time of year.

Matt and the bird argue over whether or not the turkey is a turkey until Matt convinces the bird that he needs "species-affirming care" in the form of the "tanning bed" in his kitchen. The turkey was next shown dead and prepared to be eaten, on the dinner table.

Viewers commented on an underlying message about the transgender community.

Sharron Grzybowski

Cap, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said she was angry when she saw Skillicorn’s social media activity.

“I just couldn't understand how an elected official who has a code of conduct he has to follow, that he swore an oath to follow, can do that,” said Cap in reference to the turkey cartoon.

Cap and Culp took their concerns to the Dec. 20 city council meeting. They presented Skillicorn’s social media post on poster boards and explained their feelings on the message.

Following the meeting, Skillicorn reposted the turkey video to his X account and made a new post commenting on his original turkey video post. In his new post, Skillicorn links a TikTok he made of Cap's and Culp's council presentation with the caption "Turkey murdered on Thanksgiving! Oh my!"

Skillicorn then made five more posts related to the council meeting. The posts include videos of Cap's and Culp’s presentation and additional commentary on the original turkey video. In his posts depicting Cap and Culp, Skillicorn tags the cartoon's creator and multiple conservative commentary accounts.

In an X post from Jan. 9, Skillicorn tags two popular conservative accounts to his post of Cap and Culp, saying "would libs of TikTok be interested in this What is a Woman video? This really happened at a Fountain Hills Council meeting."

Skillicorn stands by his social media post and maintains that he has the right to free speech.

“When I was elected, I did not forfeit my First Amendment rights,” said Skillicorn, “We still have our First Amendment rights to say what we want and what we need to say about our town, our state and our nation.”

In their respective complaints, Culp and Cap allege Skllicorn’s social media posts violate numerous Fountain Hills City Council code of conduct rules. Similar to the other three ethics complaints filed because of the incident with Lucchese, Cap and Culp also allege that Skillicorn violated the codes "respectability' guidelines.

Additionally, Cap's and Culp's respective complaints state that Skillicorn's social media posts violate the fourth section of the ethics code.

It requires council members to maintain "public confidence," by refraining from "making verbal attacks upon the character or motives of other members of the Council, Boards, Commissions, the staff, or the public" and "disparaging remarks about the other members of the Council, Boards, Commissions, the staff, or the public."

Grzybowski filed an additional ethics complaint against Skillicorn for his comments during a January council meeting. During the meeting, Gryzbowski said Skillicorn "does everything but accuse his fellow council people of taking campaign funds," and alleges in her complaint that Skillicorn's comments during the meeting violate the respectability guidelines in the code of ethics.

The six ethics complaints are currently under investigation by an outside law firm. Kalivianakis said she is “hoping it was a wakeup call.”

Fountain Hills City Council's Rules and Procedures outlines the process for filing ethics complaints. Investigators will determine whether the complaint is sustained or not sustained. If the investigators determine that the complaint is sustained, the town attorney will call an executive session.

Based on the circumstances, the council then decides what, if any, sanctions to impose on the offending party.

By a majority vote, the council can direct an offending councilmember to retract a statement or make an apology. The council could also censure or suspend the councilmember.

Skillicorn continues to maintain that the complaints filed by his fellow councilmembers and the Fountain Hills residents are a "smear" campaign.

“They've believed that I do not have the right to speak. And the constitution says otherwise.” Skillicorn said. He expects the complaints to be dismissed.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Polarizing Fountain Hills council member facing 6 ethics charges