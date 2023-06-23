Pole sheared at site of Bellevue crash; 1 injured

One person was injured when a vehicle crashed into a pole early Friday in Bellevue.

It happened around 1 a.m. at Route 65 and Kendall Avenue.

Officials said one person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not known.

The road was temporarily closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

A pole was sheared in the area of a vehicle crash at Route 65 and Kendall Avenue in Bellevue early Friday.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of the sheared utility pole and of the vehicle, which had extensive damage.

The road has since reopened.

