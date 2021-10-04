Polen Capital: “Alibaba (BABA)’s Competitive Positioning and Growth Outlook Remains Intact”

Polen Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Emerging Markets Growth Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Polen Global Emerging Markets Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) was largely flat for the quarter, returning 0.17% gross of fees. This trailed the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the “Index”) return of 2.29%. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Polen Capital Management, the fund mentioned Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) and discussed its stance on the firm. Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Hangzhou, China-based e-commerce company with a $387.6 billion market capitalization. BABA delivered a -40.27% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -51.78%. The stock closed at $144.20 per share on October 1, 2021.

Here is what Polen Capital Management has to say about Alibaba Group Holding Limited in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Alibaba also detracted from performance as the company continues to remain under regulatory scrutiny from both the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation on antitrust concerns and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on ADR listing requirements. Despite the regulatory overhang, we believe that Alibaba’s competitive positioning and growth outlook remains intact, even if the company must pay fines or modify some business practices. We viewed the current valuation at <20x next twelve month’s earnings as a compelling opportunity to add to our position. Alibaba is the second largest position in the Portfolio."

Based on our calculations, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) ranks 8th in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. BABA was in 146 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 135 funds in the previous quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) delivered a -36.17% return in the past 3 months.

