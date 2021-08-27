Polen Capital: “ASML Could Grow its Earnings at a High-Teens Rate”

Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen International Growth” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 5.57% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, outperforming its MSCI All Country World benchmark that delivered a 5.47% return for the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Polen Capital, the fund mentioned ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) and discussed its stance on the firm. ASML Holding N.V. is a Veldhoven, Netherlands-based semiconductor company with a $332.7 billion market capitalization. ASML delivered a 66.27% return since the beginning of the year, extending its 12-month returns to 113.70%. The stock closed at $810.94 per share on August 26, 2021.

Here is what Polen Capital has to say about ASML Holding N.V. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Dutch technology company ASML is the world’s only supplier of photolithography systems to leading-edge semiconductor manufacturers. It is a gross simplification and a valid point to note that ASML’s technology enables the computing technology we use today. For years, ASML engineers bent the laws of physics and enabled Moore’s Law—which states that computer chips will become faster and cost less—to progress. Incremental innovation gains mushroomed with the rollout of Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) technology. We were impressed by management’s recent acknowledgment that demand for ASML’s lithography systems is exceeding their prior expectations. Recent announcements by management and major customers for ASML give us even more confidence in the sustainability of growth. We believe ASML could grow its earnings at a high-teens rate over the coming five years."

Based on our calculations, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. ASML was in 44 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 35 funds in the previous quarter. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) delivered a 20.06% return in the past 3 months.

