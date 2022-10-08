Polen Capital: “CSL’s Core Business Continues to Enjoy Significant Competitive Advantages”

Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the second quarter of 2022, the Global Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) was down -18.08% and -18.34% gross and net of fees, respectively, versus a decline of -15.65% for the MSCI ACWI (the “Index”). Since inception, the Portfolio has compounded at an annualized rate of 11.04% and 10.12%, gross and net of fees, versus 6.88% for the Index. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Polen Global Growth mentioned Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1917, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based manufacturing company with a $15.4 billion market capitalization. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) delivered a 20.28% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 45.23%. The stock closed at $298.43 per share on October 06, 2022.

Here is what Polen Global Growth has to say about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"CSL’s recent update indicated that the worst COVID-19 impacts on the business are likely past, with plasma collections now snapping back. CSL’s core business continues to enjoy significant competitive advantages, in our view, and, as collected plasma is processed into finished products, we believe sales will return to their pre-COVID-19 levels. It will take time for this to play out, but it is a welcome improvement. Most of the other segments of the business are performing well, and steady demand for CSL’s products, which are less economically sensitive, has likely contributed to the stability of shares recently."

Our calculations show that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was in 30 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 29 funds in the previous quarter. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) delivered a 19.59% return in the past 3 months.

In August 2022, we also shared another hedge fund's views on Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in 10 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August.

