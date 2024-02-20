Poles could lose many jobs due to blockade of border with Ukraine – Polish Agriculture Minister

Polish Agriculture Minister Czesław Siekierski. Photo: Chancellery of the Prime Minister Republic of Poland

Polish Agriculture Minister Czesław Siekierski has warned protesters that the blockade of the border with Ukraine could lead to significant job losses.

Source: Siekierski in an open letter to the protesters

Details: "The complete closure of the border could lead to the suspension of Polish agricultural exports to Ukraine, which could lead to the loss of many jobs," he wrote.

In 2022, Poland recorded a surplus in total trade with Ukraine of about €3.5 billion. The value of Polish agri-food exports to Ukraine in 2023 was €1.033 billion, while imports from Ukraine were €1.69 billion.

Background:

On 20 February Polish farmers intensified protest actions near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. The protesters blocked the railroad and spilled grain from a freight train onto the tracks.

The Polish farmers, who are blocking the traffic near the checkpoints at the Polish-Ukrainian border, are planning to continue the protest action for a month – until April.

Reportedly, in case the blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border is not lifted by the end of the month, Ukraine’s budget may lose up to UAH 7.7 billion (approximately US$200.5 million).

The Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company starts forming container caravans to facilitate an alternative logistic route on the Danube River which would bypass the blocked western border.

