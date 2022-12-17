Poles executed for hiding Jews are declared martyrs by pope

·2 min read

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Saturday declared as martyrs a Polish couple who were executed by German police during World War II for hiding Jews in their farmhouse.

A farmer and beekeeper, Jozef Ulma, and wife Wiktoria in the Polish town of Markowa hid several members of the Jewish community, who were being hunted down during the German occupation of Poland. An informant apparently betrayed them, and the Jews were killed by police in March 1944. The couple were then shot to death along with their six young children, the oldest of whom was 8 years old.

Recognition of martyrdom would permit the couple to be beatified, the last formal step before possible sainthood. After beatification, a miracle attributed to their intercession would be necessary for eventual canonization, as the Catholic church's sainthood process is called.

According to Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, the couple had witnessed the execution of Jews who were seized from their homes during the summer of 1942.

While the search was on for other Jews, a Jewish family of six sought shelter with the Ulmas, who took them in, along with two sisters from another Jewish family, hiding them in the garret of their farmhouse. German police discovered the Jews on the farm and fatally shot them, before they murdered the farmer, his wife, who was seven months pregnant, and children.

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis learned about the Ulma family when he visited Poland during a 2016 pilgrimage. At a public audience in 2018, Francis hailed the family as “an example of faithfulness to God and His commandments, of love for neighbor and of respect for human dignity.”

Poland was the first country invaded and occupied by Nazi Germany in World War II. Members of Poland’s resistance and government-in-exile warned the world about the Nazis’ mass killing of Jews, and thousands of Poles risked their lives to help Jews — even though other Poles murdered or victimized their Jewish compatriots.

Nearly all of Poland’s roughly 3 million Jews were killed by the Germans and their collaborators during the Holocaust, and the Nazis built their major death camps in occupied Poland.

Recommended Stories

  • Bond set for father of July 4 shooting suspect

    A judge on Saturday set bond at $50,000 for the father of an Illinois man charged with killing seven people at a July 4 parade near Chicago who is accused of helping his son get a gun license. Robert Crimo Jr. looked somber and tired as he made his first appearance before a judge since surrendering to police Friday. At the 10-minute hearing, conducted via video link, Lake County Judge Jacquelyn Melius said she accepted an agreement between Crimo’s lawyer and prosecutors that bond be set at $50,000.

  • Pope marks 86th birthday giving awards for charity

    Pope Francis marked his 86th birthday on Saturday by rewarding three people involved in charity work, including a homeless man who gives other street dwellers part of the alms he receives. The pope gave the three the Mother Teresa Prize as recognition of their different forms of charity. The nun, who died in 1997, worked among the poorest people in India and founded the Missionaries of Charity.

  • Pope returns Greece's Parthenon Sculptures in ecumenical nod

    Pope Francis will send back to Greece the three fragments of the Parthenon Sculptures that the Vatican Museums have held for two centuries, in the latest case of a Western museum bowing to demands for restitution of artifacts to their countries of origin. In announcing the decision Friday, the Vatican termed the gesture a “donation” from Francis to His Beatitude Ieronymos II, the Orthodox Christian archbishop of Athens and all Greece, and said it was “a concrete sign of his sincere desire to follow in the ecumenical path of truth.”

  • You compromised on flags, Miami-Dade School Board members. Great. But don’t pat yourselves on the back | Opinion

    The School Board spent too much time on a solution in search of a problem, the Editorial Board says.

  • District Attorney Stephen Zappala expected to seek 7th term

    He's been Allegheny County's district attorney since 1998, and Steve Zappala is not done yet.

  • Keep the Faith: 'Blue Christmas' and 'The Longest Night'

    "For you see, the love of God incarnate in Jesus, whose birth Christians celebrate at Christmas, entered a hurting world."

  • US health agency accused of bowing to drug industry with new opioid guidance

    Doctors say CDC’s softer guidelines ‘tossing aside’ safety limits put lives at risk as opioid epidemic continues to rage in the country

  • Macron returns to Qatar for love of sport, despite criticism

    French President Emmanuel Macron is about to jet off to Qatar for the second time in a week, despite broad concerns about the emirate's human rights and environmental record. Because France is in the World Cup final, and Macron really is a big soccer fan — as well as a prominent advocate of the longstanding partnership between the two countries. A video broadcast after France's victory over Morocco in the semifinal showed an enthusiastic Macron mingling with French players in the dressing room on Wednesday evening at the Doha stadium, applauding to the sound of the “Freed from desire” music hit that has become the team’s victory hymn.

  • Desperate migrants are met with cold, no room at shelters after crossing the border

    Migrants from Nicaragua in El Paso, Texas after crossing the border were facing the cold and sleeping on the street amid the numbers arriving.

  • Seeing the Grand Canyon in winter was on my bucket list. Here's what I learned visiting

    Winter is one of the best times to visit the Grand Canyon in Arizona. Here's an insider's travel guide and safety tips for snow and ice.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    CLAIM: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly confirmed that at least 118,000 children and young adults have “died suddenly” in the U.S. since the COVID-19 vaccines rolled out. THE FACTS: The CDC has confirmed no such thing. The claim misrepresents CDC data around excess deaths — the difference between the observed number of deaths and the expected number in a specific period.

  • Germany ups reliance on Huawei for 5G despite security fears -survey

    Germany has become even more dependent on Huawei for its 5G radio access network equipment (RAN) than in its 4G network despite growing worries about Chinese involvement in critical infrastructure, according to a new report. Many European countries have banned Chinese companies from all or part of their 5G networks on security grounds, amid intense diplomatic pressure from the United States. But Huawei accounts for 59% of Germany's 5G RAN - the base stations and related infrastructure that connect smartphones to the network - compared to 57% in 4G networks, according to the survey by telecommunications consultancy Strand Consult.

  • Frustrated virtual reality pioneer leaves Facebook's parent

    A prominent video game creator who helped lead Facebook's expansion into virtual reality has resigned from the social networking service's corporate parent after becoming disillusioned with the way the technology is being managed. John Carmack cut his ties with Meta Platforms, a holding company created last year by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, in a Friday letter that vented his frustration as he steeped down as an executive consultant in virtual reality. “There is no way to sugar coat this; I think our organization is operating at half the effectiveness that would make me happy," Carmack wrote in the letter, which he shared on Facebook.

  • Chargers’ reasons for optimism vs. Titans

    Reasons why the Chargers will beat the Titans on Sunday.

  • Airbus, Qatar trial to be split as A350 jet row rumbles on

    LONDON (Reuters) -A $2 billion legal battle between Airbus and Qatar Airways looks set to drag through most of 2023 after a UK court split the case, amid a glimmer of hope that high-level contacts on the sidelines of the World Cup might yield a breakthrough. The dispute over damage to the surface and lightning protection on A350 jetliners grounded by Qatar has led to months of legal manoeuvering between two of aviation's largest players and the unprecedented cancellation of large-scale orders. Qatar Airways says widespread paint cracking has exposed deeper damage on some A350 jets, prompting it to stop taking deliveries.

  • North Korea marks 11 years since Kim Jong Il's death

    STORY: In a video provided by the North's official news agency KCNA, which Reuters cannot independently verify, residents and soldiers were seen offering flowers at the foot of bronze statues of Kim Jong Il and the state's late founder Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang.Kim Jong Il is believed to have died due to medical conditions exacerbated by a heart attack on December 17, 2011.Earlier this week, Kim Jong Il's son and North Korea’s current leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a high-thrust solid-fuel engine test, which experts say would allow a quicker and more mobile launch of ballistic missiles.

  • India's visa temples attract devotees aspiring to go abroad

    Arjun Viswanathan stood on the street, his hands folded, eyes fixed on the idol of the Hindu deity Ganesh. On a humid morning, the information technology professional was waiting outside the temple, the size of a small closet – barely enough room for the lone priest to stand and perform puja or rituals for the beloved elephant-headed deity, believed to be the remover of obstacles. Viswanathan was among about a dozen visitors, most of them there for the same purpose: To offer prayers so their U.S. visa interviews would go smoothly and successfully.

  • Rail union leader retires to clear way for upstart who won

    The longtime head of the second-largest rail union announced Friday that he will clear the way for the upstart candidate who beat him by retiring instead of fighting to keep his office in a second election. Eddie Hall received 509 more votes than Dennis Pierce in the election that reflects how frustrated engineers are with the contract they received this fall after three years of bargaining that doesn't resolve all their quality-of-life concerns about demanding schedules, the lack of paid sick leave and the way they are treated by the freight railroads. Pierce, who has led Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen since 2010, said he will step down at the end of the year.

  • Russian Missile Barrage Knocks Out Power to Ukrainian Cities

    (Bloomberg) -- A salvo of more at least 76 Russian missiles knocked out power and water across Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin’s forces continued their campaign of attacking infrastructure.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesOhio Man Who Posed in Tub Full of Cash to Plead Guilty in Bitcoin Theft CaseBinance, Alone at the Top After FTX, Stirs ‘Too Big to Fail’ Crypto WorryWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishVerizon Lo

  • Florida officer speaks out after accidental fentanyl overdose

    A Tavares Police officer speaks out after she ingested fentanyl during a traffic stop, nearly overdosing.