Poles mark 1944 revolt against Nazis; compare it to Ukraine

·2 min read

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poles on Monday marked the 78th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising, a doomed 1944 revolt against Nazi German forces, with some including the president comparing the wartime Polish resistance to that of Ukrainians today fighting Russia's invasion.

People in Warsaw observed a minute of silence as a siren wailed at 5 p.m. to honor those who fought and died in the 1944 struggle that lasted 63 days and ended tragically for the Poles. That was the hour when the uprising began on Aug. 1, 1944, after five years of brutal Nazi occupation.

In the yearly ritual, people across Warsaw paused in their tracks, some holding flags or torches. A far-right organization led a march through the city that passed peacefully.

President Andrzej Duda visited an exhibition titled “Warsaw-Mariupol — cities of ruins, cities of struggle, cities of hope.” He recalled how the “Germans ruthlessly murdered civilians in the capital,” adding that “the Russian aggression against Ukraine is similarly ruthless today.”

The Warsaw Uprising was the largest act of resistance by any nation under the German occupation during World War II, and the heroism of the insurgents remains a defining element in Polish national identity.

The Germans suppressed the rebellion brutally, destroying most of Warsaw and killing around 200,000 people, most of them civilians.

As part of the commemorations, Wladimir Klitschko accepted an honorary citizenship on behalf of his brother, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

During that ceremony on Sunday, he met with a 95-year-old veteran of the Warsaw Uprising, Wanda Traczyk-Stawska, telling her “you are my idol." Both Klitschko brothers are heavyweight boxing champions who have prominent roles in their country's resistance against the Russian invasion.

Poles in 1944 also felt betrayed by the Soviets, whose troops had arrived on the outskirts on Warsaw in their westward push against Adolf Hitler’s forces. The Red Army remained on the Warsaw outskirts without helping the Poles — who were allegedly their allies.

The city-wide revolt took place more than a year after the April 19, 1943, start of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, a separate revolt by doomed Jews that also ended in tragedy. It remains as a symbol of courage and defiance for Israelis today.

Recommended Stories

  • Russians are failing in efforts to give out Russian passports to Ukrainians in the occupied territories: only 1% of population has taken a passport so far

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 1 AUGUST 2022, 15:16 Illustrative photo In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are threatening to introduce the ruble as the new local currency, and have achieved a critically low passportization percentage.

  • Russia Also Apparently Hates Piers Morgan

    Hollie Adams/GettyRussia’s foreign ministry on Monday added to its extensive blacklist 39 famous Brits, including the ever-so-irksome Piers Morgan.The country banned Morgan, along with former Prime Minister David Cameron and others, as part of its payback for the U.K.’s shunning of Russia and support for Ukraine. In a statement first reported by The Daily Mail, Russia said the blacklisted individuals “contribute to the hostile course of London aimed at the demonisation of our country and its int

  • Far from Putin’s claims of resilience, Russian economy is being hammered by sanctions and exodus of international companies, Yale report finds

    Media reports trumpeting the resilience of the Russian economy in the face of the international response to its invasion of neighboring Ukraine are based on misunderstandings that do not reflect what's happening on the ground, according to a new paper from the Yale School of Management.

  • Russians keep 5 naval cruise missile carriers equipped with Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea

    MAZURENKO ALONA - MONDAY, 1 AUGUST, 2022, 12:06 As of 1 August, the Russian invaders are keeping five Kalibr cruise missile carriers on combat duty in the Black Sea, with a total firing capacity of 40 missiles.

  • Russia's Ukraine invasion marks a turning point for EM investing: Acadian

    The long-term effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine for investors in emerging market stocks include a reassessment of EM benchmarks, a reshaping of global trade, and premium value for managing the risk embedded in the asset class, research published Monday by Acadian Asset Management said. Oil exposure was a key determinant of how emerging market countries' stocks performed in the immediate aftermath of Russia’s invasion in late February, which Moscow calls a "special operation". Oil producing countries outperformed oil consumers by a wide margin.

  • Iran arrested Baha'i citizens, accuses them of Israel links -state media

    The ministry statement, carried by state media, did not say how many people were arrested or when the arrests were made. The Baha'i International Community - which represents the faith worldwide, and operates, according to its website, under a governing council based in Israel - tweeted on Sunday that “a significant number of Bahais,” including three of its former leaders, had been arrested in Iran. It said the arrests were part of the “government’s escalating persecution of Iran’s Baha’i community.”

  • Russia halts natural gas exports to Latvia, sending European gas prices soaring as other nations brace for a full cut-off

    Russia has cut off gas flows to EU and NATO member Latvia, the latest on Moscow's cut-off list that includes Poland, Bulgaria, Denmark, and others.

  • Losing Kherson is absolutely unacceptable to Russia, says Ukraine military spokesperson

    Frustrated by gradual Ukrainian advances in the south, Russia views losing Kherson as tantamount to the fall of Moscow, the Ukrainian military’s Operational Command South spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said in an interview with Ukrainian TV channel Espresso on July 31.

  • White House agrees Biden should talk to Zelenskyy Ukrainian Presidents Office

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 1 AUGUST, 17:28 Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and Jacob Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, "agreed there is a need" to organise a conversation between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden in the near future.

  • Chinese company eyes Solomon Islands deep-water port

    A Chinese state-owned company is negotiating to buy a forestry planation with a deep-water port and World War II airstrip in Solomon Islands amid persistent concerns that China wants to establish a naval foothold in the South Pacific country. A delegation from China Forestry Group Corp. visited the plantation that covers most of Kolombangar Island in 2019, asking questions about the length of the wharf and depth of the water while showing little interest in the trees, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported on Monday. The board of Kolombangara Forest Products Ltd., the takeover target known as KFPL which is owned by Taiwanese and Australian shareholders, wrote to the newly elected Australian government in May warning of the “risks/strategic threats” posed to Australia by such a sale, the ABC reported.

  • Russians desert posts in occupied Kherson Oblast amid Ukrainian advance, regional governor says

    Russian service members visit the homes of local residents in Kherson Oblast and swap military uniforms for plain clothes to avoid fighting, reported acting regional governor Dmytro Butriy on Telegram on Aug. 1.

  • Intelligence gathering on the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in border areas: security forces detain two men

    PHOTO: SSU Counter-intelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have detained two enemy agents who were conducting reconnaissance of the border area of Sumy oblast. Source: SSU press office, Sumy regional prosecutor's office Quote from SSU: "The culprits collected intelligence about the deployment and number of military personnel and weapons, as well as the existing strongholds of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

  • Will the stock-market rally turn into a selloff? This bond-market gauge could tip investors off

    Investors should keep a close eye on the Treasury market's five-year break-even rate, according to a team of strategists from Jefferies.

  • Russia to eye new Ukrainian territories in case of success in Donbas and south – intel

    Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Main Intelligence Directorate believes that if Russia wins the battle for Donbas and the south of Ukraine, it will try to seize new territories, department’s deputy head Vadym Skibitsky told The Guardian.

  • Ghosts of Ukraine: Don't forget dark events preceding Ukraine's birth as free nation

    Let us remember the Jewish dead of the Holocaust from Ukraine, while supporting the current struggle of the people of Ukraine for peace and freedom.

  • ‘There were feces down there, cockroaches, spiders.’ How a kitty escaped a Florida sewer

    “It got a little wet. There were feces down there, cockroaches, spiders, some toad friends...”

  • Israel signals no change on nuclear policy as U.S. reaffirms anti-proliferation drive

    Israel signalled it would not change policy around its assumed nuclear arsenal on Monday as Washington affirmed a global treaty designed to roll back the spread of such weaponry. The rare, if veiled, remarks by Prime Minister Yair Lapid came as countries party to the 1970 nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) met in New York for a periodic review conference. Israel has not signed the voluntary NPT, which offers access to atomic energy in exchange for the forswearing of nuclear weaponry.

  • U.S. manufacturing slows modestly; excess inventories a major concern

    U.S. manufacturing activity slowed less than expected in July and there were signs that supply constraints are easing, with a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories falling to a two-year low, suggesting inflation has probably peaked. While the Institute for Supply Management survey on Monday showed a measure of factor employment contracting for a third straight month, Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, noted that "companies continue to hire at strong rates, with few indications of layoffs, hiring freezes or headcount reduction through attrition." The better-than-expected ISM reading suggested that the economy was not in recession despite a decline in gross domestic product in the first half of the year.

  • Pope to Kazakhstan Sept. 13-15, may meet Russia patriarch

    The Vatican confirmed Monday that Pope Francis will travel next month to Kazakhstan, where he could meet with Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has justified Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Francis, 85, will attend an interfaith conference in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, from Sept. 13-15, the Vatican said. Francis called off a planned encounter with Kirill in June in Jerusalem because of the diplomatic fallout it would have created.

  • Blast Hits Ammunition Depot of Bulgarian Arms Dealer Involved in Ukraine Weapons Trade

    The complex is owned by Emilian Gebrev, who survived a near-fatal 2015 poisoning, for which Bulgarian prosecutors later charged three Russian citizens.