Poles scramble to sign up for COVID-19 jabs after surprise policy shift

FILE PHOTO: A health worker in protective suit waits for people at a test center in Warsaw
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poles rushed to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday morning after the government unexpectedly opened registrations for people aged over 40 overnight, in a sudden shift that led to so many applications that an online system crashed.

Over 2 million Poles have so far received both shots of a vaccine, but the prime minister's top aide, who has been put in charge of the vaccination programme, said slower rates of registration among older Poles meant the government had decided to widen access.

"At the moment, we have registration open for all people over 60 years of age," Michal Dworczyk told private radio station RMF FM.

"In the last two days, this registration for people over 60 years old has slowed down, so we decided to start the registration of people who reported their readiness to register in January," he said.

He added that people aged 40 to 60 who had declared their readiness to be vaccinated had been sent referrals overnight.

Opposition lawmakers criticised the unexpected nature of the move.

"Dear ministry, such changes should be announced publicly at the time of launch! People shouldn't find out about this from your reply on my Twitter," tweeted left-wing lawmaker Adrian Zandberg.

Reuters reporters attempted to register after 0700 GMT for vaccinations, but the online system had stopped working.

Dworczyk said at a news conference that the registration of 40 to 59-year-olds would be suspended for a few hours to correct a technical glitch.

The nation of 38 million people is in the grip of a damaging third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has pushed its health service to its limits, with some regions close to running out of ventilators.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Koper; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

  • IT firm Atos' shares slump 18% after accounting issues disclosed

    Shares in French IT consulting firm Atos fell sharply on Thursday after the company disclosed that auditors had found accounting errors at two of the firm's U.S. units. Atos shares were down 18% in early trading on the Paris bourse, then recovered some ground and were trading down 13.8 % at 0805 GMT. The entities affected were Atos IT Solutions and Services Inc., and Atos IT Outsourcing Services LLC, which between them represent about 11% of Atos's consolidated turnover, Atos said in a statement.

  • This Vaccine Has Been Suspended in Canada for People Under 55

    The COVID-19 vaccines currently available worldwide all come with the potential for non-serious side effects such as a sore arm, fever, and chills that typically go away within 48 hours of receiving the shot. But health officials in some countries have recently become alarmed that one vaccine, in particular, may very rarely cause a serious reaction in some people, leading some governments to hold back on doling out doses. Now, Canada has become the latest country to do so, suspending the use of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine in people under the age of 55. Read on to see why shots have been halted, and for more on how the older population can prepare for their doses, check out If You're Over 65, the CDC Says to Expect This After Your COVID Vaccine. Canada halted AstraZeneca doses in people under 55 due to concerns over blood clots. On March 29, Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization announced that it had decided to temporarily stop administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to those under 55 after rare cases of blood clots—medically known as vaccine-induced prothrombotic immune thrombocytopenia (VIPIT)—were reported in some European countries. Most of the patients who suffered the life-threatening reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine were women under the age of 55."Following population-based analyses of VIPIT assessing risk of COVID-19 disease by age, and considering that alternate products are available (i.e., mRNA vaccines), from what is known at this time, there is substantial uncertainty about the benefit of providing AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to adults under 55 years of age given that the potential risks associated with VIPIT, particularly at the lower estimated rates," committee officials said in a statement.And for more vaccine responses to look out for, If 1 of These 3 Body Parts Starts Swelling Up After Your Vaccine, Call a Doctor. Health officials made their decision based on new data from Europe that altered risk levels. Canadian officials said their decision came after new data from Europe showed the risk of the reaction to be 1 in 100,000, which is much higher than the 1 in 1,000,000 it was believed to be before, The Guardian reports. The data also shows the mortality rate of those affected has been as high as 40 percent.According to Joss Reimer, MD, a member of the Canadian province of Manitoba’s vaccine implementation task force, the rare clotting reaction usually develops four to 20 days after receiving the dose and exhibits similar symptoms to a stroke or heart attack. “While we still believe the benefits for all ages outweigh the risks I’m not comfortable with ‘probably.’ I want to see more data coming out of Europe so I know exactly what this risk-benefit analysis is,” she said. And for more on when you'll need booster shots, check out Moderna CEO Says This Is How Often You'll Need A COVID Vaccine. Only seven cases of blood blots out of several million patients have been reported. The AstraZeneca vaccine has seen a rockier rollout than most others due to supply issues and questions over its efficacy as a result of inconsistencies in clinical data supplied by the company. But the European Union's health agency cleared the vaccine on March 19, calling it "safe and effective" and unlikely to increase the risk of blood clots.Still, Canadian health officials defended their decision to hold off on using the vaccine in younger people. “It’s reasonable to pause for a period of time while this [risk] continues to be evaluated,” Supriya Sharma, MD, senior medical adviser at Health Canada, said. “I fully understand this can be confusing. Especially for this vaccine, which has had a lot of confusion surrounding it.”And for more COVID news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. The rollout of vaccines in Canada shouldn't be significantly delayed by the decision. Canadian health officials also said that the suspension likely wouldn't delay vaccination efforts overall as AstraZeneca doses make up a smaller percentage of vaccines available for use in the country, CNN reports. However, Canada is still slated to receive 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the United States this week, as part of a deal struck by President Joe Biden to share portions of the national stockpile. As of yet, the AstraZeneca vaccine has not been approved for use in the U.S. And for more on how to prepare for your shots, check out Don't Do This the Night Before Your Vaccine Appointment, Experts Say.

  • Myanmar remains mired in violence 2 months after coup

    Protesters in Myanmar on Thursday marked two months since the military seized power by once more defying the threat of lethal violence and publicly demonstrating against the toppling of the democratically elected government. The Feb. 1 coup has been met with massive public resistance that security forces have been unable to crush through escalating levels of violence, including now routinely shooting protesters. In Yangon, the country’s biggest city, a group of young people shortly after sunrise Thursday sang solemn songs honoring the more than 500 protesters killed so far.

  • Antony Blinken Demolishes Mike Pompeo’s Twisted Human Rights Approach

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe beat-down that Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered this week to his predecessor Mike Pompeo was so severe that it might have to be included in next year’s State Department Human Rights report. As it happens, Blinken’s explicit and implicit critique of his predecessor came in conjunction with the release of this year’s edition of the State Department rundown of human rights abuses worldwide.The report itself was largely compiled by the State Department in the last days of Pompeo’s tenure. But adjustments made by the Blinken team, the way Joe Biden’s secretary of state framed the actions and attitudes of Pompeo, and key steps taken to undo some of the damage done by Donald Trump’s chief diplomat were brutal in their directness. As it happens they were also warranted, delivered in a way that made it absolutely clear that American foreign policy was once again going to be guided by our national interests and shared values and not by the political ambitions of Pompeo or the extreme views of the right-wing evangelical faction to which he catered.The Trump administration’s gross mishandling of issues associated with human rights both at home and abroad has become one of the worst stains on its record. At home, it systematically attacked freedom of speech and of the press and undermined the right to assemble and protest, as well as the right to vote and the right to equal protection under the law. There were numerous calls for Trump to be brought before the International Criminal Court to answer for human rights abuses against immigrants at our border. And of course, by the time Trump left office he had actually launched an all-out assault on democracy itself, the right of a people to self-determination that had been the reason the United States was founded in the first place.Joe Biden’s National Security Picks Are the Best in DecadesInternationally, Trump celebrated and defended human rights violators like Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Russian President Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jingping, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and many others. The Trump administration withdrew the U.S. from the U.N. Human Rights Council. It imposed asset freezes and other sanctions on prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC)—a move that Richard Dicker, director of Human Rights Watch’s international justice programme, called “perverse” and which, he said, only “magnifies the failure of the U.S. to prosecute torture.”In 2018, Pompeo’s State Department eliminated mentions from the human rights report of abuses associated with reproductive health. At the time, Planned Parenthood issued a statement saying, “By erasing reproductive rights from the State Department’s human rights report, the United States is demoting women’s rights to something less than human rights.”Blinken reversed that move explicitly by stating that “women’s rights—including sexual and reproductive rights—are human rights.” He also instructed the department to identify violators and abuses going forward.In addition, Blinken shut down a panel created by Pompeo called the Commission on Unalienable Rights. The initiative, regularly cited by Pompeo, cynically appeared to be prioritizing human rights while, in fact, its real work was to effectively establish a pecking order among rights, placing religious freedoms and property rights atop the list of those to be emphasized by the Trump administration. Pompeo argued the panel would return the country to “founding principles.” Critics saw it as both a ploy to roll back women’s rights and LGBTQ rights and to pander politically to the religious right. But they also saw it as posing other risks. For example, former Obama State Department official Rob Berschinski was quoted in The New York Times as saying that if the commission established a “hierarchy of rights” then “repressive governments are going to point to that fact and use it against (Trump) and future administrations to basically say, ‘we are no different than you. You have your priorities, we have ours, now butt out.”Again, Blinken was explicit as he pulled the plug on Pompeo’s odious endeavor: “There is no hierarchy that makes some rights more important than others.”In some areas, like China’s maltreatment of the Uyghurs, the Biden administration maintains the criticism that was heard from the Trump State Department. But Blinken also noted the U.S. would now actively track and challenge the abuses of countries outside their borders—which did not, as was plain to see in the Jamal Khashoggi case, take place under Trump.The reversals by Blinken and the Biden administration are not limited to those that were made clear during this week’s release of the human rights report. In the very first days following Biden’s inauguration, the U.S. rejoined the U.N. Human Rights Council, the World Health Organization, and the Paris Climate Accord.“Some have argued that it’s not worth it for the U.S. to speak up forcefully for human rights—or that we should highlight abuse only in select countries, and only in a way that directly advances our national interests. But those people miss the point. Standing up for human rights everywhere is in America’s interests,” Blinken said.As he has regularly done since taking office, Blinken also directly acknowledged the work the U.S. has to do to live up to our own ideals. Again rejecting a Trump administration line, he acknowledged head-on systemic racism in the U.S., adding: “That’s what separates our democracy from autocracies: our ability and willingness to confront our own shortcomings out in the open.”This shift may not be comfortable for some U.S. friends, like the governments in Egypt and India, or the Saudis who were called out in the State Department report alongside the Chinese, the Syrians, the Russians, and the military regime in Myanmar. But for the victims of human rights abuses worldwide, especially for those whose rights were devalued, ignored, or abused by Trump and Pompeo, the return of the world’s most powerful nation as an advocate on their behalf cannot be minimized.And for Americans, it is another stark reminder of the damage done to our global standing and to individual lives worldwide by the cynically pandering performative politics of the previous U.S. administration.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Officials found an unaccompanied 4-year-old boy walking toward the US border, as Biden faces a surge in migrant children trying to enter

    Mexico's National Migration Institute said the boy, from Honduras, was found alone and walking toward the US border near the Rio Grande river.

  • UK opposition leader says 'British instinct' likely to oppose COVID passports

    Britain's opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer has expressed scepticism about the use of so-called vaccine passports to allow people to access hospitality and entertainment venues, saying the "British instinct" could be against such documents. The government is reviewing the idea of asking people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to access crowded spaces such as pubs or sports events to help with the reopening of some sectors of the economy. Starmer said he would not make any formal decision on whether to support the initiative before studying government proposals but indicated there could be opposition to the idea from the public if death rates are near zero and hospital admissions are very low.

  • Matt Gaetz said he's talked to every conservative network about a post-Congress gig, but Fox News denied his claims, saying it had 'no interest in hiring him'

    No one with any level of authority has had conversations with Matt Gaetz for any of our platforms and we have no interest in hiring him," Fox said.

  • Myanmar protesters burn military's constitution as U.N. envoy warns of 'imminent bloodbath'

    Myanmar has been rocked by protests since the army overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1 citing unsubstantiated claims of fraud in a November election. Suu Kyi and other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) have been detained.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: New footage shows George Floyd pleading with officers

    George Floyd can be heard telling officers, "I'm not a bad guy" in newly revealed bodycam footage.

  • New photos from Mars: NASA's Ingenuity helicopter stretches its legs, while the Curiosity rover stars in a selfie

    Two sets of photos taken on Mars recently showcase NASA's growing efforts to explore the red planet.

  • Richard Branson is renting out his private estate on his second Caribbean island for the first time at $25,000 a night. Take a look inside the 3-villa compound.

    The 125-acre Moskito Island, which Branson bought in 2007, is just 2.5 miles from his other private island, Necker Island.

  • 10 surprising things you didn't know about 'The Matrix'

    Ahead of the series' upcoming fourth installment starring Keanu Reeves, here are some behind-the-scenes secrets about this beloved sci-fi movie.

  • New York prosecutors subpoenaed the bank records of the Trump Organization's longtime CFO

    Allen Weisselberg has a deep knowledge of Trump's financial dealings and "knows where the bodies are buried," one ex-prosecutor said.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gleefully Dances on Matt Gaetz’s Political Grave

    ABCJimmy Kimmel had the unique pleasure of being the only late-night host not on hiatus during the week that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was embroiled in a sex-trafficking scandal. And on Wednesday night, he took full advantage of the situation.“Florida congressman Matt Gaetz is having a bad week after a bombshell report by the New York Times last night,” the host began. “If you’re not familiar with Matt Gaetz, this is his Twitter profile,” Kimmel added, putting up the photo of the congressman taking a selfie with Donald Trump that appears across the top of his page. “That should tell you all you need to know.”“Matt Gaetz is basically the shrimp tail in your Cinnamon Toast Crunch,” he continued. “He is not well-liked by anyone. And he is reportedly being investigated by the Department of Justice. They’re looking into whether or not he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel across state lines, which becomes sex trafficking.”Kimmel then reminded viewers that Gaetz was the only congressman, Democrat or Republican, who voted against an anti-human trafficking bill in 2017. “He’s one of the worst of the worst,” he said. “Even his fellow Republicans are reportedly celebrating this. But not only does Gaetz deny the charges, he tried to explain to Tucker Carlson last night that the real victim is him!”Gaetz Scandal’s Mystery ‘Extortion’ Figure Was Obsessed With a HostageFrom there, the late-night host dug deep into the extremely bizarre appearance Gaetz made on Fox News Tuesday night, during which he desperately tried and failed to find common ground with Carlson, at one point bringing up sexual-assault allegations that were raised against the Fox News host years earlier.“Tucker’s like, how the hell did I get roped into this?” Kimmel joked.In return, Carlson referred to his accuser as a “mentally ill” viewer and asserted that “being accused falsely is one of the worst things that can happen” to a person.“I know this because I do it almost every night on my show,” Kimmel added. “Although, to be fair to Tucker Carlson, all of his viewers are mentally ill.”Lisa Lampanelli on Roasting Trump and Her ‘Evil’ Mentor Don Jr. “This interview was so all over the place you’d think Matt Gaetz owned a pillow company,” the host continued, playing yet more unhinged highlights from the sit-down. He explained that despite Gaetz’s claims that the allegations all stem from a politically motivated extortion plot, it “isn’t a partisan investigation” and in fact originated under Trump’s Justice Department.Finally, Kimmel gleefully shared the baffled post-mortem that Carlson offered his viewers after his segment with Gaetz. “That was one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted,” Carlson said.“This is a man who interviewed someone who claims Hillary Clinton was running a satanic pedophile operation out of a pizza place,” Kimmel replied. “So there’s always a twist!”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 2 people were killed in a Cancun plane crash after a gender reveal stunt went horribly awry

    Two people died in Cancun, Mexico, after a plane that was being used for a gender reveal stunt went down.

  • NBA veteran JJ Redick says Pelicans didn't honor their word and traded him to Dallas instead of closer to his family

    JJ Redick said he was "floored" when he was traded to the Mavericks because he believed he was going to be heading to a team in the Northeast.

  • Brexit has been a disaster for Britain as collapsing European trade puts UK firms out of business

    There has been a dramatic decline in the UK's trade with its European neighbors since Britain left European Union trading rules at the end of 2020.

  • H&M releases new statement following Xinjiang controversy, says China is a 'very important market'

    The fashion retailer released a new statement dated March 31, that said that China was a "very important market."

  • Junta's foes woo ethnic allies with new Myanmar constitution

    Opponents of Myanmar’s military government declared the country’s 2008 constitution void and put forward an interim replacement charter late Wednesday in a major political challenge to the ruling junta. The moves, while more symbolic than practical, could help woo the country's armed ethnic militias to ally themselves with the mass protest movement against the military's seizure of power in February. The actions were taken by the CRPH, an underground, self-styled alternative government established by elected lawmakers who were not allowed to take their seats when the military staged the coup and ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • Tennessee GOP pushes gun bill over law enforcement concerns

    When Tennessee lawmakers pushed last summer to increase penalties against demonstrators demanding police reform, they did so in the name of supporting law enforcement. Support for the permitless carry bill this year reflects an uncomfortable tension between GOP leaders' tendency to heap praise on law enforcement while ignoring those same officials' criticism of legislation that would remove the last vestige of permitting requirements for most gun owners. The Tennessee debate is playing out as national leaders call for increasing gun regulation in the aftermath of two mass shootings.