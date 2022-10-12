The Polestar 3 SUV Is Here, and It’s Taking Aim at Porsche’s Cayenne

Polestar has just debuted its new full-size electric SUV at a special event in Copenhagen, Denmark, as the high-end Volvo spinoff looks to expand its lineup and further establish itself in the luxury EV space. The Polestar 3 is a five-seat utility vehicle that will be a crucial model for the Swedish marque, as demand for SUVs continue to stay strong in the US and around the world.

“We are committed to building electric cars that push the boundaries of design, innovation and sustainability with our performance DNA at the core,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar’s CEO. The nascent brand has been taking its mission seriously, courting affluent customers at elite automotive events such as the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The all-electric Polestar 3 SUV.

Built on the same new electric platform as Volvo’s forthcoming EX 90, the Polestar 3 separates itself with a unique design language, performance-oriented engineering and elevated materials. “It is a car that has been designed as a Polestar from start to finish, redefining the SUV for the electric age,” says Ingenlath.

A wide, confident stance defines the Polestar 3, telegraphing capability and luxury in a way that eludes the designs of certain jellybean-shaped, cab-forward EVs. Designers translated many elements of the Polestar Precept concept car into the new SUV, including the signature dual-blade headlights and the clean front face, which houses a myriad of cameras and sensors for the car’s advanced safety and driving-assist features.

Elements adopted from the Polestar Precept concept include dual-blade headlights and the clean front face.

Inside, the Polestar 3 furthers the brand’s use of sustainable materials, including animal-welfare-certified leather and Microtech, a suede-like textile made from recycled polyester. On trend with many other EVs is the full-length, panoramic-glass roof, which floods the cabin with natural light. Love it or hate it, Polestar’s central display is a large and floating vertical tablet, a move taken from Tesla’s original playbook, although the Silicon Valley–based automaker has meanwhile moved to a horizontal layout. The Polestar 3 interface runs Android Automotive OS, with over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

The Polestar 3 features a full-length, panoramic-glass roof.

At launch, the Polestar 3 will come in a long-range, dual-motor configuration with a rear-power bias and active chassis control via adaptive air suspension. Output is rated at 489 hp and 620 ft lbs of torque, which allows for a zero-to-60 mph time of 4.9 seconds. An optional Power Pack boosts muscle to 517 hp and 671 ft lbs of torque, and shaves 0.3 seconds off the zero-to-60 mph time. Although figures for range have not been officially released, Polestar anticipates it to be about 300 miles with the 111 kwh battery pack. The model is also equipped for bi-directional charging, which means it could potentially serve as a mobile generator or feed power back into the grid.

The central display is a large and floating vertical tablet reminiscent of those in Tesla’s original offerings.

The marque ambitiously claims the Polestar 3 to be a rival to the Porsche Cayenne, which Porsche has confirmed will go all-electric for 2025. But Polestar’s comparative lack of heritage and austere aesthetic could make it a tough sell for loyal Porsche enthusiasts. Still, the Polestar 3 boasts enough allure and technology to potentially pull away current and would-be buyers of the Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron, BMW iX and Mercedes EQS and EQE SUVs.

The five-seat SUV presents the brand’s use of sustainable materials, including animal-welfare-certified leather and Microtech, a suede-like textile made from recycled polyester.

Meanwhile, Ingenlath says production of the smaller Polestar 2 hatchback has recently ramped up and the company is on track to meet its global delivery target of 50,000 cars this year. That’s hopeful news for the brand, which has suffered many of the same setbacks beleaguering many automakers, including supply-chain issues and extended shutdowns in China due to the pandemic. Polestar stock has also struggled, along with the rest of the market, since its IPO debuted last June on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Still, Ingenlath remains optimistic that the company will succeed in the premium automotive space, where expectations and demands for uniqueness continue to grow. And unlike many new EV startups, Polestar benefits from the scalability and engineering expertise of Volvo, while maintaining a fully separate, dedicated design team.

Although a figure for the model’s range has not been officially released, it’s anticipated to be about 300 miles.

The Polestar 3 will initially be manufactured in Luqiao, China (where the Polestar 2 is currently built), but models destined for North America and other markets will eventually be built at Volvo Cars’ stateside factory in Ridgeville, S.C.—a move that should bolster Polestar’s supply and distribution capabilities. The model will start at €83,900 for Europe (US pricing has yet to be announced), with initial deliveries in North America expected in Q4 of next year.

The all-electric Polestar 3 SUV.

