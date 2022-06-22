Polestar adds Apple CarPlay support to its EVs

Polestar promised Apple CarPlay support for its EVs two years ago, and it's finally delivering. As The Verge explains, the car brand has released an over-the-air update for the Polestar 2 that makes CarPlay available on the Android Automotive-based sedan. If you'd rather use Apple Maps instead of Google Maps or prefer to talk to Siri in lieu of Google Assistant, you now have that choice as long as you connect your iPhone.

The most fun part about driving a Polestar is driving it, but there's more to it. Our latest over-the-air update for the Polestar 2 comes with Apple CarPlay, allowing Polestar owners with an iPhone to change music, use apps, and communicate through Siri or the infotainment system pic.twitter.com/mulkjIUR6D — Polestar (@PolestarCars) June 22, 2022

In 2020, the automaker expected to deliver a CarPlay update in January 2021. It's not clear what prompted the delay (Polestar cited "various factors" last fall), but the wait isn't completely surprising. Android Automotive is built around Google's operating system, and often its services. iPhone support was always going to be a lower priority, particularly when you don't need an Android phone to use Polestar's built-in functionality.

You still can't find CarPlay on numerous other Android Automotive cars, including newer Volvo models as well as Rivian's R1T. You won't have to wait long in some cases, though. Volvo expects to add the interface within weeks, and it will eventually support iOS 16's next-gen CarPlay interface. In that sense, Polestar is just a vanguard for its sibling brand.