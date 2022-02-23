Polestar partners with suppliers to develop climate-neutral car

FILE PHOTO: Car show in Oslo
Nick Carey
·1 min read

By Nick Carey

LONDON (Reuters) - Swedish electric carmaker Polestar said on Wednesday it has partnered with suppliers including Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen and Swedish steelmaker SSAB to speed up the development of a car entirely free of carbon emissions.

The carmaker said it has signed letters of intent to work with Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro, Swedish airbag and seatbelt maker Autoliv, LG Corp lighting and electronics unit ZKW Group, ZF and SSAB to eliminate carbon emissions in different areas of its electric vehicles (EVs).

The auto industry is under pressure to go electric in Europe and China, while wrestling with the problem that it takes more carbon emissions to produce an EV than a fossil-fuel car, notably because of the large batteries.

Unlike most carmakers, Polestar has published assessments of the carbon footprints of its EVs over their entire lifecycle.

"It was clear from the start that this is not a solo-mission and we are very excited to present such a strong line-up of interested partners," Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said in a statement.

Polestar is due to go public by merging with a U.S.-listed blank-check firm Gores Guggenheim, which is backed by billionaire Alec Gores and investment bank Guggenheim Partners, in a deal that will value it at $20 billion.

The electric carmaker was founded in 2017 by Volvo Car Group and China's Zhejiang Geely Holding.

SSAB will work with Polestar on a fossil-free steel, and Hydro will work on zero-carbon aluminium, while the others will focus on reducing emissions in the production of parts and components.

(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ted Baker sales jump 35% on resilient demand in Omicron-hit quarter

    Ted Baker, like other apparel retailers, has seen demand bounce back from the peak of the pandemic as people returned to socialising and going to the office, but subdued tourism in city centres is still affecting in-store footfall. The company's retail sales — which comprise both in-store and online sales — were running at 10% below pre-pandemic levels before the Omicron warnings and fell to 42% below pre-COVID-19 levels during the latest surge in cases. "We were particularly pleased with the performance of Womenswear, with bags, footwear and tops all selling well, and a strong initial reaction to the Spring/Summer 2022 collection," Chief Executive Officer Rachel Osborne said.

  • Barclays freezes ex-boss's bonus amid Epstein links

    Jes Staley's payments are suspended as regulators examine how he described his links to Epstein.

  • Contentious Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Is Dead for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is all but dead. At least for now.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz effectively froze the $11-billion lin

  • Russian Markets Reeling, With Ruble Record Low in Sights

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian markets have taken historic losses this year and the message coming from traders is that more declines may be ahead for the ruble. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeOptions pric

  • Early Money: A startup founded by twin sisters that's working on turning carbon emissions into fabrics raised a $4.5M seed round

    What if you could take some of the excess carbon dioxide in the air and turn it into clothes? The Sausalito startup has found a way to convert carbon emissions into naturally biodegradable textiles. Rubi's process involves taking carbon emitted by manufacturing plants and converting it into viscose, which is also known as rayon and is one of the world's most popular textiles.

  • Dodge Charger Hellcat Burnout Goes Horribly Wrong

    It’s all fun and games until you blow up your brand-new car...

  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E gets updated EPA mileage ratings

    We knew there were going to be increases in the electric crossover's range for the current model year thanks to Ford increasing the Mach-E's usable battery capacity, but we didn't know how much.

  • How Did 4,000 Lamborghini And Porsche Cars Get Lost At Sea?

    If you think you've had a bad start to the week, Volkwagen may have one over on you: thousands of Porsche, Bentley, Audi and Volkswagen cars have been stuck aboard a burning cargo ship for the last five days. Felicity Ace, a 60,000-ton cargo ship carrying a large shipment of both luxury and standard cars from Germany, had been on its way to U.S. dealers in Rhode Island when a fire broke out aboard near Portugal's Azores Islands. MOL Ship Management, the Singapore-based company that owns Felicity Ace, previously told the Wall Street Journal that there was no oil leakage and the fire was contained enough to not risk the entire ship burning down or capsizing.

  • Lithium-ion batteries are fueling the fire on a burning cargo ship full of Porsches

    The cargo ship Felicity Ace is aflame from bow to stern with a lithium-ion battery fire that can’t be put out with water alone. The ship left Germany on Feb. 10 and headed for the US with about 4,000 Porsches, Bentleys and other luxury cars aboard, and some of those were electric vehicles. It’s not clear if the batteries contributed to the fire starting in the first place—a greasy rag in a lubricant-slicked engine room or a fuel leak are the usual suspects in ship fires—but the batteries are keeping the flames going now.

  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor revealed with twin-turbo V6 power

    Ford has introduced the 2023 Ranger Raptor for global markets. It gets a twin-turbocharged V6 and a long list of chassis and suspension upgrades.

  • Dodge Hornet supposedly snapped inside Alfa Romeo Tonale factory

    Video uploaded to the Alfa Romeo Club Italia Facebook page, then quickly removed, purports to show Dodge's brand-engineered version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale in the same factory where the Alfa will be built. The Dodge is expected to be called the Hornet, and there are a few differences between it and and Alfa Romeo, which is understandable.

  • Australian Police Target Motorcyclists Attending Funeral

    Welcome to the Australian version of justice…

  • 1969 Camaro Boasts Double COPO Options

    This incredible car utilized one of the most secretive programs in Chevy history to become a drag strip beast!

  • You knew used car prices were high. Here's how outrageous it has become

    The average price of a used car has risen 45% in two years and some are being priced higher than new ones.

  • Joe Rogan’s 1969 Camaro Is A Jet Black Monster

    This Roadster Shop built masterpiece was made to combine the best of vintage design with modern performance and it does just that.

  • Japan-inspired Mazda CX-60 interior shows the firm's upmarket ambitions

    Mazda revealed part of the CX-60 crossover's interior. It's inspired by Japanese design trends and it shows how Mazda is moving upmarket.

  • 6 Most Affordable New Trucks To Consider Buying Now

    If you're in the market for a truck, you'll notice that most of your choices are big, powerful, expensive beasts with enormous payload and towing capacities that you'll probably never use. However,...

  • Why Lucid Stock Keeps Falling

    Electric car stock Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) fell for a third straight day on Tuesday, down 4.7% as of 1:45 p.m. ET. This morning, Lucid began contacting owners of its first batch of delivered Lucid Air luxury electric cars to advise them of an impending recall, reports Teslarati. "Lucid has determined that a defect, which relates to motor vehicle safety, exists in certain 2022 Lucid Air vehicles," said the company, and specifically, "front strut dampers that may have been manufactured by the supplier with the snap ring installed in the wrong orientation."

  • Highway pursuit of stolen party bus ends with crash near Los Angeles

    A party bus that was allegedly stolen in San Diego crashed into a car north of Los Angeles where the bus driver was arrested, per the California Highway Patrol.

  • Two people die after pickup tries to pass a big rig near Newman and hits a car head-on

    At least one of the drivers was not wearing a seat belt.