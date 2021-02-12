Polestar will cease production of its first and last hybrid this year

The Polestar 1 hybrid GT created a lot of car show buzz and even some lust, thanks to the gorgeous looks, 619 horsepower and respectable battery range of 60 miles. However, it was only ever intended as a halo vehicle to launch the brand and pave the way for the Polestar 2 and other EVs. To that end, it’s now entering its final production run.

Polestar had always planned to make just 1,500 copies of the Polestar 1, and it’s sticking to that. Most of those were allocated to Europe and other regions, and in keeping with that, the US market will get just 125 more from the final batch.

Polestar started as Volvo’s performance brand, and the Polestar 1 design is actually based on the 2013 Volvo Concept Coupe. With all that power and the smart-looking carbon fiber body, it can hit 60 MPH from a standing start in just 4.2 seconds. At the same time, the 34kWh battery lets you commute to work or grab groceries without using a drop of gas.

Polestar will only manufacture EVs from now on, so the Polestar 1 will be a singular model in the lineup. If you’re interested in buying one, you can join the queue at the company’s website, provided you’re willing to pay a cool $156,500. Based on the rarity, though, the Polestar 1 is likely to hold that value as a collector car, and then some.