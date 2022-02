Policía de Sioux Falls busca a 3 hombres por robo

Oxygen

Police in California are reopening the 40-year-old case of a child found brutally murdered at a former U.S. Army post. Anne Sang Thi Pham was just 5 years-old when someone abducted her on her way to school, according to the Monterey Herald. On Jan. 21, 1982, the child insisted on walking by herself to her kindergarten class at the nearby Highland School while her mother stayed home. Her family lived only a few blocks away from her elementary school, according to police. Army investigators found