Police say 1 arrested in attack on Jewish men in Los Angeles

FILE - In this Thursday, May 20, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, at podium, speaks in front of civic and faith leaders outside City Hall in Los Angeles. Faith and community leaders in Los Angeles called for peace, tolerance and unity in the wake of violence in the city that is being investigated as potential hate crimes. Los Angeles police on Saturday, May 22, 2021 announced the arrest of a suspect in an alleged attack by a pro-Palestinian group on Jewish men outside a restaurant earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
·1 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police on Saturday announced the arrest of a suspect in an alleged attack by a pro-Palestinian group on Jewish men outside a restaurant earlier in the week.

A police statement, which did not identify the man, said he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon late Friday at a residence outside the city of Los Angeles with assistance from a U.S. Marshals Service task force.

Increased bail was requested “due to the crime being motivated by hatred,” the statement said.

“The male is one of the primary suspects in the assault and beating of several men who were outside of a restaurant in the evening hours in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles on Tuesday May 18, 2021,” it said.

The violence, recorded on video, occurred when a car caravan flying Palestinian flags stopped near a restaurant where diners were eating at outdoor tables.

Witnesses told news media that people in the caravan threw bottles and chanted “death to Jews” and “free Palestine,” and men got out of the vehicles and began asking who was Jewish. A brawl erupted when two diners said they were Jewish.

Civic and faith leaders have condemned the incident.

Recommended Stories

  • Recap: No. 10 Arizona baseball clinches share of Pac-12 regular-season title in 6-5 comeback series win versus Oregon State

    Pac-12 Networks' Rich Burk and Bill Rowe recap No. 10 Arizona's baseball 6-5 comeback victory against Oregon State on Sunday, May 23 in Corvallis. The Wildcats rally four runs in the eighth and one run in the ninth inning to secure the victory against the Beavers and also at least a share of the 2021 Pac-12 regular-season title. Arizona improves to 38-14 overall and 21-9 in Pac-12 play, while Oregon State drops to 33-20 overall and 15-12 in the conference.

  • 2 people shot on the subway in the Bronx, police say

    Two people were shot on the subway in the Bronx, police say.

  • Optimism spreads among downtown Fresno's restaurants

    Owners and staff at businesses in downtown Fresno are counting down the days to June 15th, when the state will drop pandemic regulations.

  • These 3 REITS Are Overvalued Right Now

    A number of companies still lag behind as they make their long journey to recovery; however, a fair number have not only rebounded but surpassed their pre-pandemic highs. While most investors purchase REITs for dividend returns and diversification rather than share price growth, share prices at the time of purchase still matter. Buying companies that are overvalued can lead to unnecessary exposure in the event of a downturn or correction for the company's true value.

  • CBS Sports predicts Texas will be upset by two nonconference opponents

    According to a few CBS Sports analysts, Texas and Steve Sarkisian will have a rough start to the 2021 college football season.

  • Liz Cheney has no issue with restrictive voting laws stemming from Trump's false claims of election fraud

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) doesn't see a connection between former President Donald Trump falsely claiming the 2020 presidential election was rigged and GOP legislators across the United States passing restrictive voting laws. Earlier this month, Cheney was ousted from her Republican leadership position after repeatedly criticizing Trump and his claims, saying he was hurting democracy. During an interview with Axios on HBO that aired Sunday, her assertion that there is no link between Trump and the voting laws was met with pushback from journalist Jonathan Swan, who reminded Cheney that last month, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said Rudy Giuliani's false allegations of election fraud motivated lawmakers in his state to pass a law that makes it harder for voters to request and drop off absentee ballots and limits ballot drop boxes. "I think everybody should want a situation and a system where people who ought to be able to vote and have the right to vote can vote, and people who don't shouldn't," Cheney responded. Swan interjected, asking Cheney what problems Georgia, Texas, and Florida are trying to solve, since there hasn't been any evidence of widespread voter fraud. Each state is different with its own laws, Cheney said, and "what we can agree on is that what is happening right now is really dangerous." Cheney told Swan she will think about "sitting on the inaugural platform in January of 2001, watching Al Gore. ... I'm sure he didn't think he had lost. We had fought this politically very, very intense battle. And he conceded. He did the right thing for this nation. That is one of the one of the big differences between that and what we're dealing with now and the danger of Donald Trump today." More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionWSJ: 3 Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers believed to seek hospital care in November 2019Angelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Myanmar's Suu Kyi makes first in-person court appearance

    Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in court in person Monday for the first time since the military arrested her when it seized power on Feb. 1, Myanmar media reported. One of her lawyers, Min Min Soe, told The Associated Press by phone that Suu Kyi was able to meet with her defense team before her hearing began at a special court set up inside the city council building in Naypyitaw, the capital. The lawyers also met with Win Myint, who was president in the government that Suu Kyi led as state counsellor, and a defendant on some of the same charges she faces.

  • Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving Kids

    via Trevor GernonThe father of the 4-year-old boy kidnapped from his bed and dumped dead on a Dallas street says he will never forgive himself for leaving his son and his twin brother with a friend while he skipped town under a cloud of legal problems.Trevor Gernon released a recorded statement on his sister’s YouTube account both apologizing for not taking care of his son Cash and asking the public not to be too hard on him.Gernon said that when he moved to Dallas, he moved in with an old friend, Monica Sherrod, and when he moved back to Houston “after an unsuccessful job hunt amongst other things,” he decided they would be better off with her.“I felt it was in the boys’ best interest to not disrupt their routine,” he said of Cash and his brother, Carter, who was not harmed and is now with his mother.“They were comfortable, they were around other kids, and from what it appeared, Monica was a trustworthy person. This choice I made with best of intentions has resulted in a most horrific outcome.”On May 15, an intruder was caught on a baby monitor camera sneaking into Cash and Carter’s bedroom at Sherrod’s home and lifting the still-sleeping boy from his bed.Two hours later, a passer-by found the child’s body tossed on the street. Police said he had been stabbed.Darriynn Brown, 18, who has some nebulous ties to Sherrod’s family, was charged with kidnapping and burglary, but police are waiting for the results of forensic tests to make a decision on murder charges. Investigators have not released a motive, and Brown’s mother has said she believes her son is being framed.Sherrod told reporters that Gernon left town after being ordered by a court into rehab. CrimeOnline obtained court records showing several outstanding charges against Gernon in Harris County.Gernon referenced his legal issues, saying in the recording, “I have to fear for my freedom, as it is the goal of some to see me go to jail rather than grieve the loss of my little boy.” He did not disclose his location or legal status.Crying at times, he did take responsibility for failing to protect the twins.“I have paid the most ultimate and painful price for my poor judgment and I have to live with this devastation every single day,” he said.“I will never forgive myself. If I could, I would go back and do everything different. This is a nightmare that doesn’t go away once I open my eyes in the morning. We just don’t understand how this could happen to such a bright and cheerful kid.”Addressing the boys’ mother, Melinda Seagroves, he added, “I am so sorry that I failed to keep him safe. That is my job as his dad and I was not able to do that and I’m sorry.”As The Daily Beast reported, Gernon has racked up a string of arrests over the years, serving 68 days in county lockup for a 2018 assault on his father during an argument over a credit-card bill.The Strange New Turn in the Case of 4-Year-Old Cash GernonFollowing his indictment on felony drug possession charges last November, he failed to appear for a March 29, 2021, hearing and thus forfeited a $10,000 bond payment. There is now an open warrant out for his arrest.Johnny Flanagan, whose son gave Gernon a job at his shop until they had a falling-out, told The Daily Beast: “He’s one of these guys that kind of goes whichever way the wind blows, you know, and he’ll do good for several months and then do bad for several months and you know, just up and disappear.”In the recording, Gernon pleaded for mercy in the court of public opinion.“I’m barely getting through a day that doesn’t take me to a dark place,” he said. “I hope you all could understand how fragile we all are and how quickly things can turn upside down…“I would hope that we can all cooperate and band together to make sure Cash gets the justice he deserves.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • US intelligence found researchers at Wuhan lab were hospitalised shortly before coronavirus outbreak, report claims

    Republicans have pushed the ‘lab leak’ theory throughout Covid-19 pandemic

  • Mickelson magic! Lefty secures PGA Championship to become oldest to win golf major

    He joins Lee Trevino and Nick Faldo in the record books with six major victories with his win on the Ocean Course in South Carolina.

  • Cicadas take over tree in Timonium

    The cicadas are all over this tree in Timonium. Got cicadas in your neighborhood? Show us your pics and vids in the WBAL-TV app, just tap "Upload."

  • Myanmar's Suu Kyi appears in court in person for first time since coup

    Suu Kyi looked in good health during a 30-minute meeting with her legal team, but said she had no access to newspapers during detention and was only partially aware of what was happening outside, her legal team head, Khin Maung Zaw, told Reuters. Myanmar has been in chaos since the army took power, with daily protests, marches and strikes nationwide against the junta. Suu Kyi "wished people good health" in her meeting with her lawyers and also made a reference to her National League for Democracy (NLD) party that could be dissolved soon.

  • Russia and China will 'behave responsibly', First Sea Lord says, as Carrier Strike Group sets sail

    Russia and China are expected to "behave responsibly" and not respond recklessly to Britain's aircraft carrier, the First Sea Lord has said, as Britain’s Carrier Strike Group sets sail on its first deployment. Britain’s new flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, left Portsmouth on Saturday night to lead six Royal Navy ships, a Royal Navy submarine, a US Navy destroyer and a frigate from the Netherlands in the largest concentration of maritime and air power to leave the UK in a generation. The seven-month global deployment is the UK Carrier Strike Group’s maiden operational deployment. The nine ships, plus 32 aircraft and 3,700 personnel, will route through the Mediterranean and Indian Ocean and on to the Indo-Pacific. Given the proximity to Russian forces in the Black Sea and Beijing’s assertive claims to disputed areas in the South China Sea, international tensions could be inflamed.

  • ‘Hung out to dry’: Young journalist fired by AP speaks out against her dismissal

    ‘I am one victim to the asymmetrical enforcement of rules around objectivity and social media that has censored so many journalists,’ Emily Wilder says

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • Dominic Cummings will say that Boris Johnson skipped first COVID-19 meetings to write a book on Shakespeare to fund his divorce, fear aides

    Aides to UK PM Boris Johnson fear that former top advisor Dominic Cummings will use his appearance before MPs to make damaging claims.

  • Olympic gymnast comes out of 9-year retirement to compete in US Classic after having two kids and ahead of her 33rd birthday

    32-year-old Chellsie Memmel, a 2005 world all-around champion and a 2008 Olympic Games silver medalist, retired from the sport in 2012.

  • Toronto lockdown: A year without indoor dining

    What is the effect of one of the longest pandemic indoor-dining bans in the world?

  • Former Dodgers All-Star Matt Kemp among handful of veterans on Team USA roster

    Matt Kemp is among a handful of former major leaguers playing for Team USA, which can secure a spot in the Tokyo Olympics by winning a qualifying tournament.

  • 3 Wuhan lab workers were sick enough to go to the hospital in November 2019, report says, bolstering calls to reconsider the coronavirus lab-leak theory

    The Wuhan Institute of Virology hasn't released raw data or lab records on its work with coronaviruses in bats.