Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody following Jack in the Box shooting

A dispute at the Jack in the Box restaurant on Largo Dr. Tuesday night ended with one person shot to death and another in custody, The Metro Nashville Police Department said.

Police said it happened in the parking lot of the South Nashville fast food chain. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Keanthony Thompson.

Trey Scales, 28, was taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide following the shooting. He is set to appear in court Thursday, records show.

