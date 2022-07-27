Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting at East Nashville business

One person is dead Wednesday after a shooting in East Nashville, the Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Cowan St. Police arrested a suspect in the shooting, a spokesperson confirmed.

The victim and suspect were both employed at Kenny Pipe & Supply, police said.

Police have not named the victim or suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

BREAKING: A dispute between 2 employees at Kenny Pipe & Supply on Cowan St led to 1 fatally shooting the other. One person is in custody. Homicide detectives & Central Precinct officers investigating. pic.twitter.com/YwqfC8W4jG — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 27, 2022

