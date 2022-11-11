Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after home invasion in Pittsburgh neighborhood
One person is dead and another has been taken to a hospital after a home invasion in a Pittsburgh neighborhood, police say.
Allegheny County dispatchers confirm police and medics were called to the 100 block of Zara Street in Knoxville at around 3:53 p.m.
Responding officers found an unresponsive man with apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A woman suffered significant injuries to her face and is listed in stable condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
