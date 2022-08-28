Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Rock Hill shooting; investigation underway

The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide after one person was shot and killed and another was injured.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 8:40 p.m. near a home on Deas Street, off Cherry Road Saturday night.

Police said they found a 36-year-old male unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He died at the scene, investigators said.

A 31-year-old female was found with a gunshot wound in the arm but did not have life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

ALSO READ: Police arrest man accused of shooting at another driver in Rock Hill

The identity of the victims has not been released.

The investigation is still ongoing and no suspect information has been released. Police say they believe the shooting is isolated and there’s no further threat to the community.

Channel 9 is working to learn more.

Check back here for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Police searching for suspect accused of shooting man at Waffle House in Rock Hill)