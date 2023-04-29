Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after Broadway shooting

One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting early morning Saturday on the 1100 block of Broadway, police said.

The shooting happened at 2:52 a.m. Saturday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The identity of either person has not been disclosed by police. The extent of the surviving victim's injuries remain unclear.

Officials said a suspect is not in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Broadway shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured early morning Saturday