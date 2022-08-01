Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in gang-related shooting

Freeport police announced a man has been charged in connection to a February homicide.

FREEPORT — One person was shot to death and another individual was injured by gunfire Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to shots fired in the area of West Ordway Street and North Nursery Avenue and found a 29-year-old woman who was struck by gunfire. The woman was transported to FHN Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The woman’s name has not been made public.

A 24-year-old woman who was also shot suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting is believed to be gang-related, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Freeport police at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-847-7669

