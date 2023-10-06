Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting in woods in Edgewater

Police said three people were shot — one fatally — Thursday night in Edgewater.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Juniper Drive and said they found three shooting victims in a wooded area north of that location.

One victim died at the scene and two others were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Edgewater Police Department.

Police said while their homicide investigation was just getting underway, they believed the shooting was an isolated incident and that there was “no imminent danger to the public.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Edgewater Police Department at 386-424-2000.

Channel 9 was near the crime scene early Friday morning and reporter Q McCray continues to monitor developments in this case.

#BreakingNews Edgewater Police are working a triple shooting near Juniper and 15th St. It happened last night at 930. One person is dead. 2 are at the hospital. The investigation continues. Watch @WFTV for more. pic.twitter.com/JOMiPLfkwQ — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) October 6, 2023

