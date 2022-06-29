Police: 1 dead, 2 others sought after wreck following robbery

Jun. 29—One person is dead and authorities are looking for two others after a vehicle involved in a robbery at the Decatur Home Depot wrecked along U.S. 31 north of Calhoun Community College this afternoon, according to Decatur police.

Police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said the robbery at the hardware store in Southwest Decatur occurred about 3:20 p.m. and Decatur police chased the suspects in their vehicle northbound.

State troopers reported that a vehicle, believed to be the getaway car, was involved in a one-vehicle crash at 3:36 p.m. near Garrett Road in Limestone County. Cardenas-Martinez said Decatur police are being assisted by Athens police, Limestone Sheriff's Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in the incident. She said at 5 p.m. the two individuals who fled the scene have not been apprehended.

No identification of the decedent has been released.

