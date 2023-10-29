Police: 1 dead, 8 injured following shooting at party in northeast Indianapolis

Nine young people aged 16-22 were shot, one of them fatally, at what police say was a party on the city's northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers responded to the 5100 block of East 65th Street at midnight Oct. 29 after a large gathering was reported to police. When they arrived, officers believed they heard gunshots and saw a large crowd dispersing from the area, according to a Sunday statement issued by the department.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not yet been identified.

Eight others were injured, police said, but their conditions were unknown as of Sunday morning.

Multiple firearms were reportedly found at the scene by investigators. The statement said officers had detained "numerous individuals" but no arrests have been made.

"Our investigative team is actively working to establish their involvement in this incident," police said.

There is no known threat to the public, the department added.

This article will update.

