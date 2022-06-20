Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at gathering in Harlem

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Keechant Sewell

NEW YORK (AP) — An early-morning shooting Monday at a gathering in Harlem left a man dead and eight other people wounded, New York City police said.

Officers responded about 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting on a footpath along the FDR Drive and found five people shot, police said, citing preliminary information. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Four other people who were shot also arrived at hospitals for treatment, police said. A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said, and the wounded included six other males and two females.

“This Father’s Day weekend is a weekend where people were supposed to be able to enjoy themselves with their families,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference.

The investigation was ongoing Monday and police didn’t immediately have details about the gathering or what may have led to the shooting.

Information about possible suspects wasn’t immediately released, but police said on Twitter that a gun was recovered from the scene. Tips were being sought from the public as part of the investigation.

“The emboldened individuals responsible for this are exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our city safe," Sewell said.

___

The first paragraph of the story has been updated to correct the total number shot to nine from eight.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The brutal trade in enslaved people within the US has been largely whitewashed out of history

    A trade card with printed black type for the domestic slave traders Hill, Ware and Chrisp. Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and CultureFor my recently published book, “The Ledger and the Chain,” I visited more than 30 archives in over a dozen states, from Louisiana to Connecticut. Along the way, I uncovered mountains of material that exposed the depravity of the men who ran the largest domestic slave trading operation in American history and revealed the

  • July sentencing set for contractor charged in Muncie corruption case

    Rodney A. Barber, 54, is scheduled to plead guilty to fraud.

  • Son gives father gift of life for Father’s Day

    Michael Evans, 23, donated a kidney to his father Jason James.

  • Macron to lose parliament majority in blow for reform plans: estimates

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday was set to lose his parliamentary majority after major election gains by a newly formed left-wing alliance and the far-right, in a stunning blow to his hopes of major reform in his second term. The run-off election was decisive for Macron's second-term agenda following his re-election in April, with the 44-year-old needing a majority to secure promised tax cuts and welfare reform and raise the retirement age. His "Together" coalition was on course to be the biggest party in the next National Assembly, but on 200-260 seats well short of the 289 seats needed for a majority, according to a range of projections by five French polling firms. If confirmed, the results would severely tarnish Macron's April presidential election victory where he defeated the far-right to be the first French president to win a second term in over two decades. The new left-wing coalition NUPES under 70-year-old hard-left figurehead Jean-Luc Melenchon was on course to win 149-200 seats. The coalition, formed in May after the left suffered a debacle in April presidential elections, groups Socialists, the hard-left, Communists and greens. The left only had 60 seats in the outgoing parliament, meaning they could triple their representation. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen's National Rally party was on track for huge gains after having only eight seats in the outgoing parliament. It was due to send 60-102 MPs to the new parliament, according to the projections. - Ministers at risk &nbsp;- Falling short of the majority would force Macron into tricky partnerships with other parties on the right to force through legislation. There could now potentially be weeks of political deadlock as the president seeks to reach out to new parties. The most likely option would be an alliance with -- or poaching MPs from -- the Republicans (LR), the traditional party of the French right who are on track to win 40-80 seats. The nightmare scenario for the president -- the left winning a majority and Melenchon heading the government -- appears to have been excluded. It has been 20 years since France last had a president and prime minister from different parties, when right-winger Jacques Chirac had to work with a Socialist-dominated parliament under premier Lionel Jospin. The ruling party's campaign had been shadowed by growing concern over rising prices while new Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne failed to make an impact in sometimes lacklustre campaigning. French television reports said Borne had gone to the Elysee to talk with Macron even before the projections were published. The jobs of ministers standing for election were also on the line under a convention that they should resign if they fail to win seats. In France's Caribbean island of Guadeloupe -- where the poll is held a day early -- Justine Benin was defeated by NUPES candidate Christian Baptiste Saturday, a loss that jeopardises her role in the government as Secretary of State for the Sea. On the mainland, France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune and Environment Minister Amelie de Montchalin are facing tough challenges in their constituencies, with both likely to exit government if defeated. - Bitter exchanges - The contest between Together and NUPES has turned increasingly bitter over the last week, with Macron's allies seeking to paint their main opponents as dangerous far-leftists. Senior MP Christophe Castaner has accused Melenchon of wanting a "Soviet revolution", while Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire called him a "French (Hugo) Chavez" after the late Venezuelan autocrat. Macron headed to Ukraine last week, hoping to remind voters of his foreign policy credentials and one of Melenchon's perceived weaknesses -- his anti-NATO and anti-EU views at a time of war in Europe. Macron had before embarking on the trip called on voters to hand his coalition a "solid majority", adding "nothing would be worse than adding French disorder to the world disorder". Melenchon has promised a break from "30 years of neo-liberalism" -- meaning free-market capitalism -- and has pledged minimum wage and public spending hikes, as well as nationalisations. Turnout, seen as crucial to the outcome of the vote, was at 38.11 percent with three hours of voting to go, down on the 39.42 percent recorded in the first round on June 12 at the same stage, although up on the 35.33 percent recorded in 2017, the interior ministry said. Meanwhile, polling firms predicted that abstention rates would be between 53.5 percent and 54 percent, higher than the 52.5 percent recorded in the first round. The first-round vote served to whittle down candidates in most of the country's 577 constituencies to finalists who went head-to-head Sunday. adp-sjw/har

  • A Somali boy's mission to find food as climate change takes its toll

    DOLLOW, Somalia (Reuters) -Each morning in this Somali border town, 11-year-old Bashir Nur Salat plots his day's mission behind a crooked wire fence. Bashir lives where three crises converge - global warming, spiralling food prices and war. The worst drought in four decades in war-torn Somalia forced his family to leave their farm three months ago and to move about 100 kilometers (62.5 miles) north to the town of Dollow, on the border with Ethiopia.

  • Straphanger thrown onto tracks during brawl at Grand Central Station

    A subway commuter is lucky to be alive after he was thrown onto the tracks at Grand Central Station during a fight with a stranger, cops said Saturday. The 51-year-old victim was waiting for a train at the No. 7 platform at about 4 p.m. Friday when he got into an argument with a man wearing a neon yellow shirt, police were told. The argument quickly turned physical, cops said. During the ...

  • EasyJet cuts more flights as travel chaos mounts

    STORY: EasyJet is cutting more flights. The budget airline said Monday (June 20) that it would trim services further to manage problems including a shortage of ground staff. It’s also facing a cap on flights at major hubs including London Gatwick and Amsterdam. EasyJet said the moves would reduce the need for same-day cancellations. But it’s just the latest sign of a brewing summer of chaos for European travellers. Airports around the region are racing to hire thousands of staff to cope with resurgent demand. But the recruitment blitz looks too late to avert trouble. Strikes and shortages have already caused disruption in London, Amsterdam, Paris, Rome and Frankfurt. Now new strikes are brewing in Belgium, France, Spain and Scandinavia. Aviation lost 2.3 million jobs globally during the health crisis according to an industry body. Many workers may now be slow to return, having taken jobs in the gig economy or retired early. The remaining airport workers say shortages are leading to overwork, angry passengers and low morale. Adding to the problem are heightened security measures which mean it takes longer for workers to get clearance. In France, unions says it now takes up to five months. And that leaves Paris’s two main airports with 4,000 vacancies to fill.With the summer season here, it looks like there is no quick fix.

  • 'It's just hell there': Russia still pounds eastern Ukraine

    Russia’s military machine persevered in its ferocious effort to grind down Ukraine’s defenses Monday, as the war’s consequences for food and fuel supplies increasingly weighed on minds around the globe after warnings that the fighting could go on for years. In Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, which in recent weeks has become the focal point of Moscow’s attempt to impose its will on its neighbor, battles raged for the control of multiple villages, the local governor said. The villages are around Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, two cities in the Luhansk region yet to be captured by the Russians, according to Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai.

  • Browns mentioned in multiple trade possibilities before training camp

    With a loaded roster, the Browns could be involved in multiple trades before or during training camp. Three trades involving the Browns have been suggested:

  • 18 photos that show how fatherhood has changed in the royal family

    Prince Charles was mostly raised by nannies, but said he "mucked around" with his own children "a great deal."

  • Herschel Walker says he 'never denied' having 4 children

    Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker said Saturday that he “never denied" the existence of children he hadn't publicly disclosed before, telling conservative Christians that his kids "knew the truth.” Speaking before a friendly audience at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual “Road to Majority” conference, Walker said the revelations about his children had only emboldened his campaign. Walker's comments came after The Daily Beast reported that the former football star has four children, including two sons and a daughter whom he had never discussed publicly.

  • 73-year-old held hiking couple at gunpoint, put ‘leash’ on woman, Colorado sheriff says

    Another hiker saw the couple being abducted and called 911, deputies say.

  • Several roads in downtown ABQ closed due to shooting involving police.

    Several roads in downtown ABQ closed due to shooting involving police Sunday morning.

  • A Louisiana woman was ordered to pay her accused rapist child support after sheriff 'dropped the ball'

    On top of child support payments, Crysta Abelseth was also ordered to relinquish custody of her teenage daughter by Judge Jeffrey C. Cashe with the Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse.

  • Woman accused of pepper spraying Asian women in NYC charged with hate crimes

    Madeline Barker allegedly made anti-Asian statements before using pepper spray on the women.

  • Police: 12 arrested, including Disney bus driver, in Florida child sex sting

    The 12 suspects arrested, nine of whom had no criminal history, have been charged with 49 felonies

  • No updates on 4 inmates who escaped prison satellite camp

    Authorities haven't released any updates about the search for four escaped inmates Sunday, a day after they were discovered missing from a federal prison’s satellite camp in Virginia. Inmates Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw were discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp in Hopewell, Virginia, around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a news release.

  • Ted Bundy was intrigued by Green River killer Gary Ridgway for this reason, doc says: 'Worries were reality'

    Gary Ridgway, a serial killer, terrorized the Seattle area in the 1980's. Since 2003, he has pleaded guilty to killing 49 women and girls.Investigator Dave Reichert tirelessly led the case.

  • Immediately after gun shop break-in, Modesto police recover rifles, arrest suspect

    “I think every cop in the city” responded. “If you know what they sell, you’re going.”

  • Los Angeles suspect who allegedly killed two El Monte police officers died by suicide: Coroner

    The Los Angeles suspect who is accused of killing two El Monte police officers on Tuesday night died by suicide as a result of a gunshot wound to the head, officials say.