Police: 1 dead, another injured after shooting in Pittsburgh's East Allegheny neighborhood

Jun. 23—Police are investigating a shooting in Pittsburgh's East Allegheny neighborhood that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital, officials said.

Pittsburgh police officers responded to a Shotspotter alert on Nash Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesman Maurice Matthews.

Officers on scene were notified of a shooting victim in the 200 block of E. Ohio Street, where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the man as 22-year-old Rasaun Malik Taylor, of Pittsburgh. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers learned of a second victim located in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue. The man had a gunshot wound to the foot and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The Mobile Crime Unit processed the scene at both locations.

The investigation is ongoing.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@triblive.com or via Twitter .