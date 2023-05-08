Police: 1 dead after man, 2 women shot at upscale nightclub in Miami Beach

Police in Miami Beach are searching for the person who shot three people at an upscale nightclub.

Officers said the shooting left one man dead.

Friends have identified the victim as Lowell Grissom.

The other victims are women, and both are expected to survive.

Police a still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

