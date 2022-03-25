Police: 1 dead in Rockford shooting on city's southeast side

Rockford police

ROCKFORD — A shooting on the city’s southeast side Thursday night has turned into a homicide, police said.

According to the Rockford Police Department, officers were called to the 2600 block of Pleasant View Avenue at about 8:30 p.m., where an 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police shared on Twitter Friday morning.

His name has not been released.

Police have not indicated whether anyone is in custody in connection to the shooting.

