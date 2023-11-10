Police: 1 dead after shooting at Ocoee shopping plaza, homicide investigation underway

Ocoee police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area of Clarke Road and Silver Star Road.

Channel 9 saw crime scene tape stretched across a shopping center located at the northeast corner of the intersection.

Officers said they located a man there with multiple gunshot wounds.

Ocoee police officers said they found a man shot at a shopping plaza Thursday night.

He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Police have not released his name.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting or if they have any suspects in the case.

The Ocoee Police Department is currently working a shooting investigation at Clarke Road and Silver Star Road. Please avoid the area if possible. Additional updates as information become available. pic.twitter.com/JzqbUTPoai — Ocoee Police (@OcoeePD) November 10, 2023

See a map of the approximate location of the shooting below:

