Police: 1 hurt in late-night shooting in Orlando

Orlando police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday night in the city’s Parramore neighborhood.

Officers responded to West Jackson Street near Westmoreland Drive shortly before midnight.

Investigators had few details to release about the incident but said the victim was an adult who was taken to a hospital and expected to recover.

The Orlando Police Department said early Wednesday that individuals were “in custody,” but did not confirm if arrests were made in the case.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details about what led to the shooting.

