Police: 1 injured in shooting outside Oakley IHOP

Cincinnati police say a man was injured following a shooting outside an IHOP in Oakley Friday evening.

Officers responded around 7:46 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the IHOP located on 3222 Geier Drive, officials said.

After arriving at the seen, officers observed a vehicle leave the scene on its way to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to a news release.

Police said a man inside the vehicle suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

District 2 police are currently investigating the incident, officials said, adding no further information is being released at this time.

