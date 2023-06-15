Police: 1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting in New Smyrna Beach

One person was injured in a shooting in New Smyrna Beach Thursday morning, according to the police department.

It happened on South Dixie Freeway near Lytle Ave.

See a a map of the area below:

The person shot was taken to the hospital. Police haven’t commented on the severity of their injuries.

The police department hasn’t released any other information on the circumstances leading up to the shooting, but said they already have a suspect in custody.

Traffic on South Dixie Freeway was diverted from the area during the police department’s investigation. Lanes on both the northbound and southbound sides of Dixie Freeway have since reopened.

This story is developing.

