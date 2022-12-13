Police: 1 juvenile killed, 1 in critical condition after shooting in McKeesport

A juvenile has died and another is in critical condition after a shooting in McKeesport on Tuesday.

According to Allegheny County 911, emergency crews were called to the 3400 block of Versailles Avenue at 3:35 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found two juvenile male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to local hospitals and one was pronounced deceased.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are now investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on Channel 11 News through 6:30 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

2 children killed in Sewickley house fire Recall alert: Jeep recalls nearly 63K Wranglers Former Pittsburgh police officer, mayoral candidate charged for allegedly threatening man with gun VIDEO: Indiana County teacher facing child porn charges DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts