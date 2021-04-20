Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at N.Y. grocery store
A gunman shot three workers inside a manager’s office at a Long Island grocery store Tuesday, killing one of them, police said.
She's normalizing the female body in their household.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian police detained allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday and raided two of his regional offices, his supporters said, a day before they planned to stage mass protests over his ailing health. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's staunchest critic, declared a hunger strike on March 31 to demand access to better medical care.
Police are searching for a gunman who walked into a Stop & Shop in West Hempstead and opened fire, killing one and wounding two.
Several NBA and WNBA players demanded the need for further accountability after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd.
Stop & Shop, a grocery chain in the US’s north east, says its West Hampstead location will remain closed until further notice
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (Reuters) -Police arrested a suspected gunman on Tuesday about four hours after a shooting that left one man dead and two other people wounded at a crowded supermarket in a New York City suburb. "The subject has been apprehended and taken into custody," Nassau County Police said in a statement. The attack occurred shortly after 11 a.m. in the second-floor manager's office at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead on Long Island east of New York City, according to Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.
A 32-year-old mother was found dead early Tuesday, next to her sleeping child, inside a car in the parking lot of a Boynton Beach hotel.
In a wide-ranging interview hosted live on TikTok, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told Yahoo News she agreed with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s assessment that gun violence in the United States is a “public health issue.”
Minimize discomfort by moving your arm or taking hot showers. Use cold washcloths or ice instead of Advil.
A jury on Tuesday convicted former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin of murder in the death of George Floyd, ending a three-week trial that has become the focus of a national movement for racial justice.The jury deliberated for about 10 hours before reaching the verdict. Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. The most serious charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
“I’m the first to admit now that I was having some serious mental health issues.”
An officer noticed white supremacist websites up on Brandon Hole's computer during a March 2020 incident at his home.
Video shows one of the men threaten a parking garage attendant with a gun. It happened Sunday at 8 a.m. on West 181 Street in Washington Heights.
The shooting in Columbus happened as police were responding to an attempted stabbing call, media say.
Former Civil Rights activist tells 'The Ingraham Angle' the trio committed 'treasonous behavior' against Black America
TOKYO (Reuters) -Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it started a new phase III trial in Japan of its Avigan drug for COVID-19, reviving hopes for a home-grown treatment for the virus. Domestic approval for the antiviral drug to treat the coronavirus was dealt a setback in December after a health ministry panel said that trial data was inconclusive. Fujifilm has over the years pivoted from its traditional camera and office solutions businesses to health care.
A black teenage girl was shot dead by police in Ohio on Tuesday minutes after a guilty verdict was returned in the case of the officer who killed George Floyd. Officers were responding to a call on Legion Lane in the city of Columbus when police shot the girl, who was named locally as 16-year-old Makiah Bryant. Police later released body camera footage showing an officer shooting the victim, who was holding a knife and was poised to attack another girl. Police Chief Michael Woods, who called a late-night press conference, said they took the unprecedented step of releasing the footage within hours of the incident as the force wanted to provide some answers for what exactly happened, with America on edge after the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin. A video taken by a witnesses circulated on social media which appeared to show a victim wearing jeans and trainers lying motionless on the ground as a police officer stood nearby. Witnesses say the girl was shot in the chest. Crowds gathered near the scene shortly after the shooting, which occurred around 4.45pm, and began shouting “no racist police” and "enough is enough" at officers gathered.
Darnella Frazier, the teen who filmed George Floyd’s death, reacted to the verdict with relief and tears.
A first round of direct talks between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran signaled a possible de-escalation following years of animosity that often spilled into neighboring countries and at least one still-raging war. The talks, hosted by Iraq earlier this month, were confirmed Tuesday to The Associated Press by an Iraqi and a Western official in Baghdad. Saudi Arabia is recalibrating its regional position after losing an unflinching supporter in President Joe Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump.